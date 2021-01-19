Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Quarterbacks

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and Deputy Editor Ryan Chapman look back on the 2020 season, handing out position-by-position grades for every position group

Hoover’s Grade: A-

Hard to get much better than what Spencer Rattler did in 2020.

Well, there’s the little matter of him throwing interceptions at the end of back-to-back losses. And the little matter of committing two turnovers in the first half against Texas.

But here’s the thing: Rattler learned from those episodes, and he grew from them, and he got better. Those mistakes literally made Rattler a better quarterback, and for a redshirt freshman taking the reins behind three straight transfers — and three straight Heisman finalists — that’s pretty good.

Rattler’s numbers were fine — a .675 completion percentage, 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and another six rushing TDs — but it was his performance beyond the numbers that really jumped out.

Pro Football Focus says Rattler’s grade on “off-platform throws” was the highest they’ve recorded. That shows a precocious level of savvy that Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts had later in their careers. Rattler's overall grade of 92.5 ranks fifth in the nation. That’s why PFF named him the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Now consider OU’s level of play behind Rattler. Both guys have since transferred to the DFW, but Tanner Mordecai was good enough to give Lincoln Riley an option when Rattler struggled against Texas. And speaking of option, Chandler Morris’ TD run to open the Big 12 Championship Game was just what you want from your freshman backup — a little nerve, some guile, and plenty of ability.

Spencer Rattler Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chapman's Grade: B+

Oklahoma fans got to experience something new this season. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts all put up ridiculous numbers in their first year under Lincoln Riley, but not one of those quarterbacks took the reins of the OU offense as a freshman.

Spencer Rattler flashed all the arm talent in the world, but showed he still had some room to grow after a wild offseason which deprived him of Spring and Summer workouts with Riley.

After his "timeout" against Texas, Rattler shored up the turnovers and had the Oklahoma offense humming, throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while only handing out seven interceptions.

Still with room to grow, Rattler gained valuable experience en route to delivering OU's sixth straight Big 12 Championship, and his play has put the Sooners in position to chase an eighth national championship in 2021.

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card schedule: