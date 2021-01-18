Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Running Backs

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and Deputy Editor Ryan Chapman look back on the 2020 season, handing out position-by-position grades for every position group

Hoover's Grade: B+

For all that this group went through in 2020, they overachieved more than any other position on the Oklahoma team.

After Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State, Kennedy Brooks opted out and Rhamondre Stevenson’s NCAA suspension lingered, the Sooners in Week 1 featured a career backup and an enthusiastic freshman — and that’s it.

Then, by the end of the year, in the bowl game against Florida, three different players were racing around AT&T Stadium, seemingly unstoppable, with 186, 143 and 110 all-purpose yards among them.

T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan did what they could to hold things together and keep the running back room productive. McGowan had plenty of thrilling moments early, and Pledger had his first two career 100-yard games at just the right moment.

But there were shortcomings. The Sooners failed to rush for more than 4.0 yards per carry as a team in any of the first five games. McGowan lost a fumble that Kansas State turned into a touchdown. Pledger lost one that was nearly as costly against Texas.

But then Stevenson arrived at midseason, and all was right with the backfield. Stevenson averaged 111 rushing yards and a touchdown per game, and led a versatile backfield with at least 98 all-purpose yards in every game — 876 total, most on the team despite missing half the season.

Marcus Major’s 110-yard performance in the Cotton Bowl helps offset Pledger’s transfer to Utah, and Brooks’ apparent return takes the sting out of losing Stevenson to the NFL. But the Sooners still might need one more proven ballcarrier (via the portal?) to share the load in 2021.

Seth McGowan Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chapman's Grade: B-

The opt out of Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson's suspension meant the running back room started the season depleted.

T.J. Pledger, Seth McGowan and Marcus Major filled in admirably, but the lack of elite offensive line play paired with the absence of a clear cut RB1 meant the short yardage run game suffered.

The impact of Stevenson was impossible to deny once he returned to the field for the Sooners. In six games, Stevenson rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

The entire group helped the passing game, both as receivers and blockers, but Sooner fans were left wondering if having Stevenson against Kansas State or Iowa State meant OU could have been in the College Football Playoff.

Next year, DeMarco Murray will have to replace Stevenson who is headed to the NFL and Pledger after his transfer to Utah, but the return of Brooks means the Sooners will have a difference maker from day one.

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card schedule: