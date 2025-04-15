Oklahoma Adds Former Stanford Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
Oklahoma picked up its first commitment for the post-spring transfer portal window on Tuesday.
Former Stanford interior offensive lineman Jake Maikkula picked the Sooners over UCLA, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman started 16 games in three years for the Cardinal, playing at both guard spots and at center.
Per Pro Football Focus, Maikkula played 764 snaps on the offensive line last year. His average grade was 58.7 for the year.
He played left guard for the first four weeks of the season before moving to center for seven games. Maikkula then finished the year at left guard against San Jose State
Maikkula finished the year with a 71.3 pass blocking grade and a 51.8 run blocking grade per PFF.
In 2023, he played 370 snaps on the offensive line and ended with an overall grade of 61.3, a pass blocking grade of 69.4 and a run blocking grade of 57.6
The post-spring transfer portal window opens on Wednesday, but a coaching change at Stanford allowed Maikkula to hit the portal early.
Head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed by Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck, which opened the 30-day window for members of Stanford’s roster to transfer.
Maikkula visited Oklahoma and UCLA after entering the portal.
A product of Littleton, CO, Maikkula played at Valor Christian High School — the same school both Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk and his brother and current Sooner Gabe Sawchuk played at as well as Raegan Beers from Jennie Baranczyk’s basketball team.
Oklahoma has already added one Stanford offensive lineman this season after Luke Baklenko transferred to Norman over the winter.
Maikkula not only gives OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh an experienced piece to work with all along the interior of his unit, but it will provide crucial depth at center.
He’ll battle alongside Troy Everett, which will help both players improve. And should either one miss time, having both Maikkula and Everett who bring Power 4 experience to the table is more comfortable than throwing redshirt freshman Josh Aisosa straight into the fire, who is still learning center under Bedenbaugh.
The Sooners will be busy once the post-spring transfer portal window officially opens.
Former Cal running back Jaydn Ott is a player Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and new general manager Jim Nagy are expected to pursue.
The Sooners return Jovantae Barnes, Sawchuk, Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson from last year’s backfield, as well as adding freshman Tory Blaylock to the fold, but Ott wold give DeMarco Murray a proven home run hitter to work with.
OU is also expected to pursue at least one wide receiver after Javonnie Gibson’s outstanding spring game to an end due to a leg injury.
A pair of Sooners are set to enter the portal officially on Wednesday.
Tight end Davon Mitchell, who never worked his way onto the field, will enter the portal alongside defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald.
The post-spring transfer portal window will be open from April 16-25.