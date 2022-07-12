Oklahoma Adds In-State Preferred Walk-On Running Back

Reis Taylor comes to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on from Plainview High School in Ardmore, OK.

Oklahoma continues to add talent from within the state.

The Sooners made a late addition to their 2022 roster on Tuesday, adding in-state running back Reis Taylor as a preferred walk-on from Plainview High School in Ardmore, OK.

Taylor was a do-it-all player in high school, playing quarterback as well as defense while using his athleticism to make things happen with his legs with regularity.

At Oklahoma, it appears as if the 6-foot-1, 210-pound speedster will be primarily viewed as a running back moving forward.

Under Brent Venables, the Sooners have shown an emphasis on making sure they add talent from within the state both with scholarships as well as with walk-on spots. That them continues here with the addition of the Ardmore product.

Taylor is a class of 2022 graduate, so he will be joining the OU roster immediately ahead of fall camp going into next season.