Oklahoma adds Kent State for 2022

Sooners play UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska to fill out the non-conference portion of the schedule next year

Oklahoma has finished its 2022 non-conference schedule after adding a third opponent.

The Sooners added a game against Kent State for Sept. 10 and will play two home games before concluding non-conference play at Nebraska on Sept. 17. OU is scheduled to open the 2022 season with a home game against UTEP on Sept. 3.

OU hasn’t made a formal announcement but the schedule is posted on the school’s athletics website.

FBSchedules.com was first to report the addition.

The Big 12 Conference finalized the 2021 league schedule just this week.

OU in 2022 will play the same conference schedule as 2020: home games against Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor, and road games at Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia, with the Texas game scheduled for October in Dallas.

The league will announce its 2022 dates either this fall or next spring.

OU has never played Kent State, a member of the Mid-American Conference. The Golden Flashes have been playing football since 1920, and have an all-time record of 352-571-28 (.385).

After going 7-6 in 2019, Kent State went 3-1 last season — all MAC league play — and included wins of 62-24 over Bowling Green, 69-35 over Akron and a 70-41 loss to Buffalo in which the Bulls’ Jaret Patterson rushed for 409 yards and an NCAA record eight touchdowns.

Sean Lewis just wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Flashes. At 34, he’s the youngest head coach in FBS. Before Lewis' turnaround in 2019, Kent State finished with a winning record just once in the past 17 seasons.

Oklahoma’s biggest tie to Kent State: former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops coached there in the 1988 season before Bill Snyder hired him to coach defensive backs at Kansas State.