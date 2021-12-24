Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Travel Guide: Things to Do in San Antonio

Sooner fans who follow their team might not be well-versed in all the Alamo City has to offer, so here are a few suggestions for what to do, where to eat and much more.

I’ve been lucky enough in life that this will be my 12th trip to San Antonio.

Over a 36-year career writing sports, my very first bowl game was to the Alamo City to cover Oklahoma State and Purdue in the 1998 Alamo Bowl. I’ve attended other Alamo Bowls, Final Fours, women’s Final Fours, Big 12 Championships, Big 12 Media Days, and high school All-American games. I’ve also vacationed there a handful of times and even attended a national girls soccer showcase to watch my daughter.

So with this being Oklahoma’s first trip to the Alamo Bowl, and just the Sooners’ second ever game in San Antonio, I thought I could share with Sooner Nation my list of cool things to do in the Alamo City. Some are old standbys, tried and true. Some may be unique just to me and my family, but come with my highest recommendation. Hopefully this can be a starting point for OU fans who are looking for fun things to do this week.

Remember, this is just a small sample of places in San Antonio that I’ve enjoyed, and I seldom leave downtown. I know there’s a much bigger San Antonio out there to experience. But this should get your trip underway.

The Alamo

If you’ve never been, or if you’ve only seen it in movies, prepare yourself. It’s almost shockingly humble, small and nondescript.

This is a massive and modern city, yes, but one whose roots grow from a long, proud history that predates the founding of our own nation. They literally built one of America’s greatest cities around a 300-year-old Spanish mission, and I find that very cool.

The Alamo Alamo Bowl

Located in the bustling center of downtown, the Alamo itself can be hard to find even if you’re looking for it. It’s across the street from a Ripley’s and a wax museum and sits next to an ice cream shop and drugstore.

But even the hardest cynic can’t help but feel the history wash over them once they step on the grounds. It’s a 3D snapshot in time, an ancient ruin literally in the heart of a big city.

It’s open year-round and easy to get to. Everyone should take at least a few seconds to record their own history. But posing for selfies on the stoop is one thing. To best feel the Alamo itself (the mission, sure, but also the battlefield, and the long barracks, etc.), I can’t recommend strongly enough a little extra time to take the guided tour. It takes less than 15 minutes, but you can stay longer. It's a National Historic Landmark, part of the National Parks system, and the Alamo staff is friendly, helpful and extremely knowledgeable, but also very protective of their treasure.

Inside the gift shop is an epic diorama depicting the famous battle of 1836 that eventually led to Texas independence. Just outside is one of the most amazing trees on the planet.

After studying the diorama, take a few minutes to walk the grounds around the barracks and let your imagination wander. Just outside the grounds but still in Alamo Plaza is the Alamo Cenotaph Monument, commemorating the heroes who fell during battle.

It’s a powerful experience — and it’s just the most famous of many historic missions in the San Antonio area. I’ve never done it, but if you have time, there are tours that take you to every one.

The Riverwalk

Lots of cities have cool riverwalks now. But they all copied San Antonio, which is still one of the best.

There are numerous ways to experience the Riverwalk: by boat, by bus, or just on foot. And the boat and bus part feature hop-on, hop-off access, so you can see everything at your own pace.

San Antonio Riverwalk Alamo Bowl

The best part of the Riverwalk, of course, are all the fantastic restaurants and bars. There’s literally something for everyone. (My personal favorite stop is Paesano’s, where, among all my travels throughout every corner of the nation, my favorite meal of all time is the Shrimp Paesano. Trust me. Then, just upstairs from Paesano’s is a Ben and Jerry’s. I never miss it.)

Up there with the Alamo itself, San Antonio’s food is probably my favorite attraction, and the Riverwalk has almost everything you desire. The Iron Cactus is a fantastic Mexican restaurant, a little on the Tex-Mex side. For more traditional Mexican fare, check out Casa Rio.

Or just go with the chains: Joe’s Crab Shack, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Hard Rock Cafe, Dick’s Last Resort, Pat O’Brien’s, Texas de Brazil and a few others are all within walking distance.

The Market

El Mercado is a dining and street shopping extravaganza a few blocks west of the Riverwalk district.

The Market Square and the Market Plaza are two indoor-outdoor shopping malls — but not shopping malls like you’re thinking. Here you can wade through the local culture and haggle with the seller if that’s your thing.

Downtown San Antonio Alamo Bowl

If you’re hungry, Mi Tierra is widely considered one of the best places in town for authentic Mexican food, especially if you like tamales. It’s a little touristy, but that’s OK. There’s also a bakery on-site, and everything is delicious and on display. Try the enchiladas or the Tacos del Mercado.

Architecture

Keep in mind, San Antonio is a massive, bustling metroplex. The 2020 census ranks San Antonio seventh in the U.S. with almost 1.6 million people. But the attractions we’re talking about here are almost entirely downtown, and San Antonio’s urban architecture is second to none. Just look up.

One cool way to see it is on that Riverwalk boat tour. You get a real concrete-canyon feel, especially at night.

The Alamodome Alamo Bowl

Get a map (or consult your smart phone map) to identify some really grand structures: the Mexican Consulate, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the Paul Elizondo Tower, the Plaza de Las Islas Canarias, the San Fernando Cathedral and, of course, the completely out-of-place Hemisfair Park Tower, aka the Tower of the Americas, just a few minutes walk from the Alamodome itself.

I’d also recommend stepping inside the lobby of the Saint Anthony Hotel (it’s a few blocks west of the Alamo). San Antonio’s first luxury hotel features a sweet rooftop swimming pool (the views are incredible, especially at night), but just sauntering through the opulent lobby is satisfying. Presidents, war heroes and movie stars have stayed there.

The Crockett Hotel, named for Alamo hero Davy Crockett, is just behind the Alamo itself and also has a gorgeous lobby.

My goal this trip is to make time to step inside the Tower Life Building on the western edge of the Riverwalk district. I’ve seen photos of the lobby and exterior that are just striking.

I’m also hoping this time to finally take a peek inside the Aztec Theater. It’s a full-fledged modern concert hall, but the photos I’ve seen of the lobby and auditorium are incredible.

Other Attractions

The Shops at Rivercenter is a cool indoor mall that includes a movie theater and literally anything you need. On the street level is a handy gift shop and drugstore.

It’s been a few years, but when my daughter was very little, we took her to SeaWorld and had the time of our lives. The roller coasters are some of the best in the region, and of course the Shamu shows — soon to be a thing of the past — are unforgettable.

Similarly, when we went to the San Antonio Zoo, the family had a great time. Seeing the hippos and giraffes up close can be a little mind-bending.

In a city as ancient as San Antonio, you know the ghost tours have got to be good. I haven’t done one myself, but I’ve heard stories that would curl your toes.

Kids will enjoy the Legoland Discovery Center on the Riverwalk, Ripley’s Believe it or Not, the Plaza Wax Museum and the Amazing Mirror Maze, all within a few blocks of the Alamo.

Bigger kids might fancy the Briscoe Western Art Museum or the Escape the Room San Antonio.

Again, my sampling (except Sea World and the zoo) is almost strictly downtown and would easily cover a couple of days around Wednesday's game itself. There’s much, much more to do in San Antonio. Check out Trip Advisor or Yelp for more suggestions.

