Oklahoma Announces Additional Changes to Saturday's Crimson Combine
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Saturday's Crimson Combine football event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be extended by 30 minutes to incorporate additional standard practice drills that will result in higher competition level among players. Presented by OG&E, the event will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at elements of an actual OU practice.
The Sooners will hit Owen Field at approximately 12:45 p.m. for warm-ups and the practice will run from 1 to 2:30. It will include a skills period, 7-on-7 work, offensive and defensive lineman 1-on-1 competition, half-line drills, a special teams period and more. Fan-engagement activities will also be incorporated and include a kicking contest, punt-catching competition, closest-to-the pin throwing contest and more.
Upon drills completion at approximately 2:30 p.m., OU players will sign autographs for fans in the stadium's south stands for one hour, while the north end of Owen Field will open for "Party in the Palace." Interactive inflatables, a Jordan Brand shoe box retail shop and beer garden will offer activities for fans of all ages while the Sooner Schooner and select trophies will be on display for photo opportunities.
The event will conclude at 3:30 p.m.
Gates open to the public at noon and Sooner Kids Club members have an opportunity to participate in combine-style drills on Owen Field (see the “Sooner Kids Club” section below for more information).
Parking/Entry
Parking in the Heisman, East Suite, Field House and Monnett lots will require a pass for entry. All other lots and garages, including the Asp Ave. Parking Facility and Duck Pond Lot, will be available to the public. Jenkins Ave. between Lindsey St. and Brooks St. will be closed. Shuttle services will not be available.
Gates 2, 7 and 12 will open to the public at noon. Gate 10 will be open for premium patrons to access the east side club and suites. Gate 15 will be open for south suite and loge box holders only.
OU's regular metal-detector and clear-bag policies will be in effect, but fans may bring one item to be autographed. Click here for more information about the clear-bag and carry-in policies.
Sooner Kids Club
Beginning at noon, Sooner Kids Club members (ages 6-12) can participate in the first-ever Sooner Kids Club Combine. Members will have the opportunity to complete a series of speed and agility drills on Owen Field. Participants will receive a Sooner Kids Club Combine T-shirt and gain access to the team tunnel to high five the Sooners as they enter the field.
Space is extremely limited, and members who would like to participate but have not yet signed up should email sjkc@ou.edu for more information.
Autographs
Following the conclusion of practice drills at 2:30 p.m., players will sign autographs on the south end of the field. Fans will be encouraged to come down to the lower rows of the south-end seating bowl for autographs.
Fans may bring one item to be autographed, such as a football, helmet, trading cards or other memorabilia.
Sooner Radio Network Broadcast
The Sooner Sports Network will broadcast Crimson Combine, with play-by-play voice Toby Rowland and analysts Teddy Lehman and Gabe Ikard announcing. The broadcast will air in the stadium from 1-2 p.m. as OU’s radio crew provides insights and analysis throughout the event. Fans will hear from General Manager for Football Jim Nagy and select coaches during the broadcast. OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione will be interviewed during the noon hour on the pre-event radio broadcast.
Ticket Information
Tickets to the inaugural Crimson Combine cost $10 and can be purchased at www.soonersports.com/tickets. All tickets are general admission and stadium gates will open at noon.
Club-level (MidFirst Bank East Club, Valero South Club and Santee Lounge) season ticket holders may purchase general admission club tickets for $10 each by logging in to their online account before purchasing tickets. All club tickets for Crimson Combine will be located in the MidFirst Bank East Club. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Season ticket holders who previously purchased tickets for the spring game via their season ticket renewal received a general admission ticket to Crimson Combine.
Varsity O Sooners for Life Spring Weekend
Crimson Combine will be part of Varsity O's Sooners for Life Spring Weekend, which is dedicated to connecting and celebrating former OU student-athletes. In addition to attending Crimson Combine, this year's Sooner for Life Spring Weekend will include a Friday golf tournament and evening reception and the Varsity O Tailgate on Saturday. Communication will be sent via email to former OU student-athletes from the Varsity O Association letterwinners organization.