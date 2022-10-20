Oklahoma Announces Future Football Series With San Diego State

Another piece of Oklahoma’s future non-conference schedule has fallen into place.

With the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC, it has been well-documented that OU would need to replace a bevy of non-conference tilts with SEC foes since those will now be conference matchups.

Part of that has now been officially addressed on Thursday, as Oklahoma announced a future three-game series with San Diego State beginning in 2027.

The Aztecs will come to Norman in 2027 and 2031, with the Sooners returning the trip to San Diego in 2029.

“Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a release. "We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future.

"We're excited about this three-game series with a highly successful San Diego State program, and it gives us a chance to get back to the West Coast for a game. Thanks to Athletics Director John David Wicker in working with us to finalize these matchups."

Oklahoma and San Diego State have only met one another twice previously, with the Sooners winning the first clash 38-22 in Norman in 1995 and with the Aztecs taking the rematch 51-31 in San Diego the following season.

Last year, San Diego State posted a 12-2 record and has won at least ten games in five of the last seven seasons and reached a bowl game 11 of the past 12 years.