Oklahoma Announces Lucrative Partnership with Valero

Valero has pledged $1 million to Oklahoma toward future facility projects in various Sooners sports.

Some business news has been announced on Monday as the University of Oklahoma has formed a new partnership with Valero that will see the energy company pledge $1 million to the Sooners.

Valero’s donation will go toward future facility projects in various sports such as baseball, softball, gymnastics and tennis.

"We've always believed attending a game at historic Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is more than what occurs on the field – it's an experience where families and our community come together in a way unlike anywhere else in the country," said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione in a release.

"Valero has been a valued supporter to the University of Oklahoma in a variety of ways for many years and we are excited to integrate its passion for education and heart for the community as we welcome fans back for another season."

As part of the deal between Valero and Oklahoma, Valero has secured the naming rights to the Valero Champions Club, Valero Loge Boxes and Valero Stadium Suites in the south end zone of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s premium areas.

"Championship programs are built and maintained by teammates who constantly pursue excellence – it's the greatest competitive advantage," said head coach Lincoln Riley. "Valero is an industry leader known for driving innovation and excellence – key attributes we also value at Oklahoma. This partnership takes our entire athletics program to a new level with a relationship that will be recognized across the country."

How exactly this money gets used down the line remains to be seen but it seems obvious Oklahoma is intending on doing renovations in several sports ahead of the Sooners’ big move to the SEC.

As the release says itself, these types of private gifts are what makes those types of things happen. So, Oklahoma has taken a step closer to some future goals with this deal.

