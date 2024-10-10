Oklahoma Announces Player Availability Report vs. Texas
The Sooners' wait continues.
After enjoying an open date to heal up, Oklahoma’s first availability report of Texas week was released on Wednesday, but there was little clarity about the status of wide receiver Deion Burks.
He was listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest against the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (5-0 overall, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).
Burks leads No. 18 OU (4-1, 1-1) in receptions and receiving yards in 2024, hauling in 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
He exited Oklahoma’s 25-15 loss to Tennessee with what coach Brent Venables labeled as a “soft tissue” injury, and Burks missed OU’s 27-21 victory over Auburn before the bye week.
The news wasn’t much better for the rest of Oklahoma’s wide receiver room.
Both Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were listed as out for the contest, and Jalil Farooq, whom Venables said this week finally got out of the protective boot he's been wearing since Week 1, is also still listed as out. Cornerback Gentry Williams also remains out.
Also, tight end Kade McIntyre is listed as questionable.
The Sooners did get some good news, however.
Running back Taylor Tatum missed the Auburn game with an undisclosed injury, but is not listed on this week's injury report, which means he should be available to play against the Longhorns.
Tatum ranks second among OU running backs and is fourth on the team with 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He's also caught one pass for 9 yards and a TD.
And linebacker Dasan McCullough appears set to make his season debut at the Cotton Bowl, as he was left off the availability report.
Last year, McCullough played in 10 games for the Sooners, making seven starts, at the “cheetah” linebacker spot. He finished the year with 30 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. McCullough also had three pass breakups in 2023.
Kicker Tyler Keltner is also available after missing the Auburn game, where Zach Schmit was a perfect 2-for-2 in the victory over the Tigers after Keltner had an appendix procedure.
On the Texas side, quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed as probable after missing the last 2 1/2 games with an abdominal strain. Defensive back Derrick Williams Jr. is also listed as probable, while backup running back Colin Page, deep snapper Tate Haver and starting punter/kicker Michael Kern are all listed as questionable.