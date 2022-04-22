Oklahoma Announces Spring Game Rosters

DeMarco Murray will coach the Red squad, while Miguel Chavis will coach the White in the Sooners' annual Red/White Game.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables announced the rosters for Saturday’s Red/White Game on Thursday night.

As Venables promised, the team was split up with a player draft. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will be the head coach of the Red team, and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will be the head coach of the White team.

And, as Venables revealed on Tuesday, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get snaps for both teams.

In addition to Gabriel, freshman Nick Evers and redshirt freshman Ben Harris will play for the Red team, while third-year sophomore Micah Bowens and redshirt freshman Ralph Rucker will quarterback the White team.

Eric Gray, the senior running back who’s expected to lead the team in snaps during the 2022 season, is on the White squad alongside fourth-year junior Marcus Major and walk-on transfer Tawee Walker, while freshman Jovantae Barnes and walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles suit up for the Red team.

The receivers are similarly divided: junior Marvin Mims, senior Theo Wease and sophomore Cody Jackson will play for the Red team alongside junior Brian Darby, junior Trevon West and freshman Nic Anderson, and senior Drake Stoops, sophomore Jalil Farooq line up for the White team.

Starting tight end Brayden Willis and freshman Jason Llewellyn also are on the White squad, while Missouri transfer Daniel Parker and freshman Kaden Helms are on the Red.

Among the four returning starters on the offensive line, right guard Chris Murray is the only one on the Red team. Center Andrew Raym, left tackle Anton Harrison and center Robert Congel are on the White team. Raym has been battling injury this spring and is expected to be limited.

Cal transfer McKade Mettauer will play for the White squad alongside redshirt freshman Savion Byrd, seniors Darrell Simpson and Brey Walker and sophomore Aaryn Parks, while senior Wanya Morris, fourth-year junior Marcus Hicks, junior Marcus Alexander, sophomore Nate Anderson, redshirt freshman Cullen Montgomery and TCU transfer Tyler Guyton were picked for the Red.

On defense, most of the projected starting secondary seems to be on the White squad: junior cornerbacks Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham, safety Billy Bowman and North Carolina transfer nickel Trey Morrison were all picked by Chavis, along with sophomore safety Jordan Mukes, Louisville transfer safety Kani Walker, and senior nickel/safety Justin Broiles.

The Red secondary consists of backup corners Joshua Eaton and Jaden Davis, backup safeties Bryson Washington and Damond Harmon and projected starting strong safety Key Lawrence. Walk-on former junior college transfer Justin Harrington, back from six months in the transfer portal, is also playing for Murray.

The Sooners’ rebuilt defensive line is split up amongst junior Reggie Grimes, redshirt freshman Clayton Smith, Hawaii transfer Jonah La’ulu, senior Isaiah Coe, junior Kori Roberson, senior Jordan Kelley, linebacker-turned-end Brynden Walker and Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson on the White team, and senior tackle Jalen Redmond, senior Marcus Stripling, sophomore Ethan Downs, redshirt freshman Kelvin Gilliam, senior Josh Ellison, redshirt freshman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, sophomore Noah Arinze and junior Reed Lindsey on Red. Redmond, who’s battled injuries this spring, is not expected to be 100 percent.

At linebacker, freshmen Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are all on the Red team, along with Appalachian State transfer T.D. Roof and sophomore Danny Stutsman. Seniors David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White and juniors Shane Whitter and Joseph Wete and Jake McCoy are on the White squad.

The special teams are also split up evenly: All-America punting candidate Michael Turk and freshman kicker Gavin Marshall were picked by Chavis for the White team, and two-way kicker/punters Zach Schmit and Josh Plaster are on Murray’s Red squad.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium — weather permitting — and will be rebroadcast by Bally Sports Oklahoma later Saturday night.