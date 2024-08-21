Oklahoma Beats Out Texas, Texas A&M to Land 5-Star OL Michael Fasusi
LEWISVILLE, TX — Nearly one year after landing a commitment from 5-star defensive lineman David Stone, Oklahoma has struck again with a major victory in the trenches.
On Wednesday afternoon, 5-star Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi announced his pledge to OU, instantly becoming the highest-rated prospect in the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class.
Rated the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, according to Rivals, Fasusi is also the highest-rated player to commit to Oklahoma since Bill Bedenbaugh took over as the team's offensive line coach in 2013.
Fasusi's 0.9931 rating in the 247 Sports Composite actually makes him the Sooners' highest-rated offensive line commit of the last 25 years. Wes Sims, a tackle in the 2000 class, held the previous mark at 0.9869. Brey Walker, a tackle in the 2018 class, was rated at 0.9836. Stephen Good, a guard in the 2008 class and a Rivals 5-star, was rated at 0.9798 by 247 Sports. Sims earned All-Big 12 recognition in 2002 and 2003. Walker made two career starts at OU, and Good was a part-time starter.
The Sooners' 2025 recruiting class began Wednesday ranked No. 9 in the nation (No. 6 in the SEC) by Rivals, and No. 11 nationally (No. 7 in the SEC) by 247 Sports.
Fasusi credits his athletic background for helping him develop solid footwork even before stepping on the football field.
"I was kind of forced into (playing football). Eighth grade year, when I was new, they were like, 'What sport do you want to play?' Because I was a big kid. I wanted to play soccer, and the coach is like, 'Alright, follow me'. So I'm following him, and next thing I know ... we're heading on the football field. I thought I was going to play soccer and then I saw everyone in pads," Fasusi told Sooners on SI.
"For me, it was kind of strange at first, but because of my soccer feet, you know, the footwork was already there. It was kind of easy, you know, going into playing tackle, playing left tackle, right tackle, because the footwork already came. I was basically born with the footwork."
Fasusi chose the Sooners over Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Missouri, with the two schools from the Lone Star State seemingly giving Brent Venables and company the most competition.
In the end, however, Bedenbaugh came out on top after being able to build a strong relationship with the elite offensive tackle prospect.
Fasusi and Bedenbaugh remained close throughout the 5-star's recruitment, with OU's o-line coach making a strong impression early in the process and never wavering on which highly touted tackle his sights were set on in the 2025 class.
"(If I had a list) OU would be, like, on the top of all the schools right now," Fasusi told Sooners on SI in January. "Just my relationship with Coach Bedenbaugh, what they got going on over there, the culture."
Even when players like Andrew Babalola, Ty Haywood and Lamont Rogers were reportedly in play for Oklahoma, Bedenbaugh elected to scale back his efforts on some of them to focus on Fasusi.
On Wednesday, Bedenbaugh's birthday and the five-year anniversary of Fasusi moving to America, the Sooners' efforts paid off as Fasusi became the 23rd commit in OU's 2025 recruiting cycle.
The Dallas-area product joins 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck in Bedenbaugh's offensive line class, offering 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry and 4-star running back Tory Blaylock solid protection up front.
If Fasusi signs with the Sooners in December, he will also join former Lewisville teammates Jaydan Hardy and Sean Hutton on OU's roster. Hardy was a 4-star recruit who is now a freshman in Norman while Hutton is committed to Oklahoma in the 2025 class as a preferred walk-on offensive lineman.