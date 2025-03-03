Oklahoma Cancels Spring Scrimmage; Shifts to 'Crimson Combine'
Just three years after smashing the school record and leading the nation in spring football game attendance, Oklahoma will join the recent trend of powerhouse schools canceling their annual spring scrimmage.
OU announced Monday via press release that in place of the traditional Red/White Game, they program will stage a “Crimson Combine” that will give Sooner Nation “a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches,” according to the release.
When Brent Venables was hired at the end of the 2021 season, the fans spoke loudly — about Lincoln Riley’s departure, about Venables’ return following Bob Stoops’ one-game comeback for the Alamo Bowl, and even about Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue dedication — by filling 75,360 seats for the spring game. That nearly doubled the previous OU mark, estimated at 40,000 in 2009, and was the highest attendance figure of any spring game in the country in 2022.
Now, after going 6-7 in two his three seasons, Venables has opted for more of a fan fest exhibition this year.
“The event will feature Oklahoma players and coaching staff members participating in combine-style drills, skills challenges, on-field fan engagement activities, autograph and photo opportunities, and more,” the press release says. “Fans can expect to hear from key football staff including new general manager Jim Nagy and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. More event information will be available in the coming weeks.
“This is a brand-new spring football tradition for our fans,” said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. “Crimson Combine will spotlight our players while also giving our fans the ability to get closer to the action and have the chance to engage directly with our team and coaching staff. We’re planning some unique activities that will highlight our players and provide high entertainment value for everyone in attendance.”
College football coaches have become gun-shy about two elements of spring football — particularly the full-speed scrimmages.
First, after years of trying to tap into an additional revenue stream by getting their spring games televised, some coaches now fear too much media exposure opens their program to poachers from the transfer portal.
And second, coaches have always been reluctant to go too hard in the spring due to the toll of potential injuries, but now, with players essentially on a payroll — and with a cap on the coming revenue sharing model and so much competition in the NIL market — they’re more afraid than ever of spending actual money and other resources on players with the potential for little to no return on investment if the player is injured.
Schools have long offered scrimmage alternatives. One year, Oklahoma State's roster was gripped by injuries, so Mike Gundy just opened the final practice to fans and moved it into Boone Pickens Stadium, to which a few dozen fans showed up. Last year, Ole Miss offered the Grove Bowl Games. Nebraska started the trend earlier this year when Huskers coah Matt Rhule said he was concerned other schools would tamper with his roster via the portal. He was soon joined by defending national champ Ohio State, powerhouse Alabama, Red River Rival Texas, Riley's USC squad and numerous other programs.
Spring practice begins on Thursday. The “Crimson Combine” will be held Saturday, April 12, as originally scheduled, and will begin at 1 p.m.
Ticket Information
Tickets to the inaugural Crimson Combine cost $10 and can be purchased at www.soonersports.com/tickets starting Thursday at 10 a.m. All tickets are general admission and stadium gates will open at noon.
Club-level (MidFirst Bank East Club, Valero South Club and Santee Lounge) season ticket holders may purchase general admission club tickets for $10 each by logging in to their online account before purchasing tickets. All club tickets for Crimson Combine will be located in the MidFirst Bank East Club. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Suite and loge box ticket holders will be sent an email to reserve their designated location for Crimson Combine. Once a reservation is confirmed, additional details on placing food and beverage orders will be provided.
Season ticket holders who previously purchased tickets for the spring game via their season ticket renewal will receive a general admission ticket to Crimson Combine.
