Oklahoma CB C.J. Coldon Nabs Big 12 Honor

The transfer from Wyoming now has three interceptions on the season following his big night in the Sooners' Bedlam win.

NORMAN — Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon on Monday was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s victory over Oklahoma State.

Coldon recorded seven tackles, three passes defensed and grabbed his team-leading third interception of the season in the Sooners’ 28-13 Bedlam victory.

Coldon's interception was one of four on the night for the OU defense, and he nearly intercepted another one late in the game. Coldon also had interceptions this year against Texas and Kansas.

The Belleville, IL, product helped the Oklahoma defense hold Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders to a .537 completion percentage as the OSU offense averaged just 4.7 yards per play. OSU had 19 possessions and scored just one touchdown in the game.

Coldon, a senior transfer from Wyoming, has played in 10 games this season with two starts at cornerback. Twenty of his 30 tackles this year have come in the last two games, including 13 at West Virginia — the most by an OU defensive back since Hatari Byrd had 15 tackles against Tulsa in 2015.

This is Coldon’s first Big 12 honor and OU’s fourth Big 12 weekly award of the season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Sept. 10 and Oct. 17 and punter Michael Turk was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 31.

