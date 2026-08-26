Oklahoma CB Eli Bowen ‘Excited’ as he Enters 2026 Season Fully Healthy

NORMAN — With just over a week until the Sooners begin their 2026 season, Eli Bowen is as excited as he’s ever been.

Bowen, a junior cornerback, missed OU’s 2025 opener against Illinois State, due to a leg injury. He missed the following three games before making his season debut against Kent State in October.

This year, Bowen comes into the season at full strength. Between his health and his new upperclassman status, Bowen couldn’t be more ready to lead Oklahoma’s secondary.

“I mean, it adds another level of anticipation for the season, coming off a full offseason, getting all the work in, getting all the preparation in, getting to add new things to what I can do, just really getting a confidence boost,” Bowen said.

When healthy, Bowen has been a star for the Sooners.

In 2024, his freshman year, Bowen started eight games and made 11 appearances. He ended his first college football season with 30 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two tackles for loss and an interception to earn ESPN Freshman All-American honors.

After missing the first month of 2025, Bowen was similarly impressive as a sophomore. The cornerback registered 24 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six in nine games, all of which he started.

Bowen let his skills do the talking during his first two seasons. And now, as a third-year defensive back, he has focused on developing as a leader.

“Really just recognizing that the guys see what I’ve done and they want to do that,” Bowen said. “Me being able to just speak my mind and what I think and what I see that they can do better. Trusting that they trust me to not lead the wrong way, I feel that has really helped me be more vocal.”

Bowen and sophomore Courtland Guillory will almost certainly be the starting cornerbacks when the Sooners release their Week 1 depth chart. Senior Jacobe Johnson will likely be the top backup, while Trystan Haynes, Prince Ijioma, Dakoda Fields, Derrick Johnson II and Lebron Bauer will add depth to the room.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Friday, Sept. 4. The Sooners and Miners were originally set to square off on the following day, Saturday, Sept. 5.

OU has high expectations for 2026, and Bowen is a key reason why.

As he counts the minutes until kickoff, the veteran cornerback hopes that he and his teammates can put on a show underneath the “Friday night lights” in just over a week.

“I hope it’s fun, but I know it will be,” Bowen said. “That’s what Sooner Nation is. Night games are always rocking here. I’m just excited.”

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