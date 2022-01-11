Skip to main content
Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin to Enter Transfer Portal

The true freshman had nine total tackles and two forced fumbles in nine games this season.

Another rising star for Oklahoma has elected to hit the transfer portal.

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin announced that he would be entering the portal on Tuesday and thus looking for a new home moving forward.

McCutchin cited the recent coaching staff changes as the main reason for his departure from Norman.

“First off, I want to genuinely thank the University of Oklahoma for giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level of Division 1 football,” McCutchin wrote on Twitter. “I know that many people don’t get to do so, so I will forever cherish the blessing presented to me.

“Furthermore, Oklahoma is a very special palace. Having the opportunity to meet and explore with my teammates while creating everlasting memories is something that I will never take for granted. I love y’all boys forever and y’all know y’all can call on me at any time. We locked in for life!

“To Sooner nation, I’m so thankful to have had your support for the past year and a half, and I hope that you will still support me even with me not rocking the crimson and cream anymore. Your love and support is like no other, and I will surely miss running out onto the prairie on the palace.

“With all this being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal due to the recent staff changes and events happening at the University of Oklahoma. Doing so will help me to explore different schools to ensure that I find the right home for me.”

McCutchin played somewhat sporadically in his true freshman season after coming to the Sooners as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class.

In nine games, he made just nine total tackles but did have two forced fumbles.

Still such a young player, McCutchin was certainly in the cards to be a big part of the Oklahoma defense down the road - but now he will be playing elsewhere moving forward.

SI Sooners will provide an update on McCutchin’s landing spot when he makes the announcement. 

