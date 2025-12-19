Oklahoma CFP Gameday Policies and Procedures, A to Z

By OU Media Relations

Here are the latest updates on OU's stadium policies and procedures for fans entering Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for this week's game.

Arrive Early

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione requested fans who are attending the College Football Playoff matchup get to their seats at least 45 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, as he teased a few surprises in the pre-game presentation.

Alcohol Service Policy

Beer and other ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages are available stadium wide at portable concession stands. Service begins when gates open (2.0 hours prior to kickoff) and is discontinued at the conclusion of the 3rd quarter. All guests must be 21 years of age to purchase an alcoholic beverage. A valid ID is required for purchase. There is a two (2) alcoholic beverage limit per person, per ID, per transaction. Alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium gates nor can outside alcohol be brought into the stadium on game day. Alcohol Service Policy

#ArriveSooner

Fans are encouraged to #ArriveSooner to avoid delays into the gates with new enhanced screenings. To help expedite screening, fans are also encouraged to not bring bags.

ATM

Section 52 (South End Zone)

Section 33 (East Concourse)

Cameras

Point-and-shoot cameras with lenses shorter than six inches are permissible. No video cameras, detachable lenses, professional camera equipment or long telephoto lenses are allowed.

Cashless Transactions

All concession and retail stands in the stadium are cashless. Please use a credit or debit card when purchasing food, beverages, and game day gear.

Chair Back Sales/Rental

Sooner Seats are available on a season lease for $55 after July 1. The price increases to $60 after August 1. For more information, visit SoonerSeats.com.

Champions Tailgate

Sooner Club members at the Silver membership level and above who have football season tickets should access Champions Tailgate passes in your Oklahoma Sooners app. The Champions Tailgate is located on the John Jacobs Track and Field Complex with gates opening 2.5 hours prior to kickoff and will close 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Inclusive food and beverages are served. Click here to learn more.

Cool Zones

Cooling Zones are located throughout the concourses and can be used by any fan during the game. Click here for map.

Concessions

Concession stands are located throughout the stadium. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Concessions Map

Disability Seating

The Athletics Ticket Office on the plaza level of the Asp Ave. Parking Facility immediately west of the stadium will have a window dedicated to ADA/Wheelchair ticket exchange on game day. Fans may also call (800) 456-GoOU. Availability is limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-served.

Drones

Except as may be specifically authorized by University Administration, the operation of drones/unmanned aircraft systems on University property is prohibited on home football game days. Drone Policy

Evacuation

In case of evacuation, instructions will be relayed via the public address system and video boards. Gate personnel and ushers will assist fans in exiting the stadium.

Express Lanes

Express lanes are located at all gates to expedite entry for patrons bringing no items into the stadium.

Fan Conduct

The University of Oklahoma and the Southeastern Conference have zero-tolerance policies regarding fan field intrusions and throwing debris on the field. Starting in 2025, the SEC will issue member schools a $500,000 fine for violating the field-intrusion policy (paid to the opposing school for conference games) and a $250,000 fine for throwing debris on the field. Violations of these policies could also result in prosecution.

OU Athletics expects its guests to treat each other with respect and courtesy. Fans are reminded to conduct themselves appropriately and refrain from inappropriate comments and actions while in attendance. Act responsibly and cheer like a champion! Fan Conduct Policy

First Aid

The Norman Regional Gomer Jones Medical Facility is located at the north end of the stadium near Section 19 on the ground level.

Game Day Info

Guest Service Kiosks are located at gates 1, 5, 7, 12 and the 2nd level south end zone by sections 36 and 50, and the east and west upper decks.

Gates Open

All gates open two hours prior to kickoff. All patrons regardless of age must have a ticket for entry.

Game Programs

Official game programs are available leading up to the game via the Oklahoma Sooners App.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, guests will be advised to seek shelter immediately; please follow instructions of game day ushers and staff.

Lost and Found

Lost items recovered during the game will be delivered to the Game Day Operations office on the north side of the stadium near Section 9 until one hour after the game. After the game, all unclaimed items are turned over to OU Facilities Management. Phone: (405) 325-3060. To recover lost items in premium areas, call the Sooner Club at 405-325-8000.

Lost Sooners

Parents/guardians with a lost child or person should contact the nearest police officer or event staff member. If a child gets separated, he/she should notify the nearest police officer or event staff member. Pick up a Tag-A-Sooner wristband at any guest services kiosk. The wristband allows a parent or guardian to fill out section, row, and seat number in case the person becomes separated from their party. This is a free service for all fans.

Merchandise

Fanatics is a proud partner of OU Athletics and offers a wide variety of merchandise throughout Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. On home football game days, The Sooner Shop has locations on the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium, as well as mobile locations at Gates 5 and 12. For all home games, The Sooner Shop will open two hours prior to kickoff for games starting at 11 a.m. and remain open throughout the contest before closing approximately one hour following the conclusion of the game. For OU football games starting at noon or later, The Sooner Shop will open at 10 a.m. Stadium retail locations accept both cash and all major credit cards.

Shop Online

Mobile ID

Be sure to download the new Oklahoma Mobile ID App so you can carry a digital version of your ID on your smartphone everywhere you go. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices. For more information on Oklahoma Mobile ID, click here.

Nursing Mothers

Nursing mothers who wish to utilize a private area in GFOMS may do so in dedicated Nursing mothers lounges on level 2 near section 52, or level 4 on the Fan Plaza. Changing tables are available in restrooms and family restrooms are available throughout the stadium and in premium areas. Please see GFOMS features map for locations.

Parking

Click here | SoonerSports.com/parking

Party at the Palace

Located on the lawn immediately north of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Party at the Palace is an interactive pregame entertainment area open to fans of all ages. Free activities and entertainment begin three-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff and close 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Festivities include food trucks, giveaways, music, interactive games, inflatables and more!

Additionally, 107.7 The Franchise, the flagship station of the Sooner Radio Network, originates the start of its pregame show live from Party at the Palace beginning three hours prior to kickoff

More Information

Party Pics

Preserve your memories with family and friends at OU home games with Party Pics. There's no obligation to buy. We'll see you at the game!

Permitted/Prohibited Items

Click here | SoonerSports.com/clearbags

Re-Entry Policy

Re-entry to the stadium is not permissible. Please see the CSC gate supervisor if there is a medical or family emergency.

Road Closures

Road Closures begin 5 hours and 15 minutes out from kickoff. To view game day routes and road closures click here. The Norman Police Department (NPD) offers the following traffic information and parking advice here.

See Something, Say Something and Fan Experience Issues

The University of Oklahoma and Department of Homeland Security want you to enjoy your game day experience. You play an important role in creating an enjoyable experience at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. If you see something suspicious, say something to local authorities located throughout the stadium. If you have any comments and suggestions that can help improve your game day experience or if you are having an issue on game day, scan the digital seat QR code on your seat or in your suite to file a report.

Tailgating

Click here | https://ou.edu/tailgating

Telephone Numbers

Gomer Jones Medical Facility: (405) 325-8470

OUPD Dispatch: (405) 325-2864

Ticket Information

Call (800) 456-GoOU | SoonerSports.com/tickets

All patrons regardless of age (including infants) are required to have a ticket for entry into the stadium.

The OU Athletics Ticket Office is located on street level immediately west of the stadium. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On game day, the ticket office opens at least three hours prior to kickoff. Will call for fans with OU tickets is located in the main ticket office, visitig team will call is located at Gate 5. Photo ID is required to receive tickets. Will call is open at least three hours prior to kickoff on game days.

Please have your tickets in hand before arriving at the gate. All tickets contain barcodes which are scanned to allow entry into the stadium. Do not remove the stub containing the barcode from the ticket and confirm that a barcode is present prior to arriving. If your ticket is damaged and cannot be scanned, please visit one of the ticket resolution centers at Gates 5 and 7, or at the main ticket office. Mobile tickets may require re-printing for proper entry.

Tobacco Use

The Board of Regents has established a Tobacco Free Policy. All properties and facilities of the University of Oklahoma, regardless of campus or location, are tobacco, electronic cigarette and vaping device free.

The use of all tobacco products, including but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is strictly prohibited anywhere on University grounds or campuses.

Water Bottles

Fans are permitted to bring clear, EMPTY plastic water bottles less than 17 oz. into the stadium. Water filling stations can be found throughout the concourses. Click here for map.