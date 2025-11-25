Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Addresses the Team's Plan at Cheetah for LSU
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his final weekly press conference of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of the eighth-ranked Sooners' matchup with LSU.
Venables touched on a number of subjects, including how to navigate the cheetah linebacker position without Reggie Powers III, Troy Everett's leadership through injury and John Mateer's leadership through offensive struggle and more.
The Sooners (9-2) play LSU (7-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Here are several takeaways from Venables' press conference:
Sooners 'Have a Plan' at Cheetah
The Sooners will be without backup cheetah Reggie Powers III for the first half against LSU after Powers was ejected for targeting in the second half of last week’s win over LSU.
OU’s depth chart at the position is thin with the only other cheetah on the depth chart other than starter Kendal Daniels being Kendel Dolby. Dolby has missed the last five games and appears to be positioned to redshirt to play another season.
Venables said the Sooners had worked out what to do at the position during the first half Saturday, though he didn't give much in the way of concrete details.
"The number one challenge is, we have players that can play that have great skill to play that position," Venables said. "So you're either looking to, what's the easiest transition there? So we've worked through that from a scheme standpoint and the ability to maybe somebody playing more than one position. Because you don't want to compromise the ability to execute the things you need to execute within the game plan."
Sammy Omosigho, who is listed as the backup at middle linebacker and has played a significant role as a reserve, spent time at cheetah last season.
John Mateer Not Carrying Extra Burden
Though Mateer said Monday he had to do a better job, Venables said he didn't see Mateer putting too much pressure on himself either.
"He's been great," Venables said. "He doesn't walk around like he's carrying all these heavy burdens. He's an alpha. He's somebody that runs toward that responsibility and what you've gotta carry, the weight you've gotta carry at that position. I think it brings out good qualities in him as a leader. The team sees him working every day. He's got great humility, but he's also got great passion and energy at practice."
Everett Remains a Significant Leader for Sooners
Everett was voted one of OU's captains before the season, and has remained a presence despite suffering a season-ending injury shortly after the season opener.
Everett will be one of the Sooners participating in Senior Day ceremonies Saturday, although he did say on Monday that he has appealed for an extra year of eligibility based on injury hardships but doesn't know the decision yet.
"We're applying for it right now, but we don't know for sure," Everett said. "I still don't know what I'm doing yet. It's either this or just go back home, learn a trade, and start doing HVAC installation. So, we don't know what's going on."
Everett has been a valuable piece as OU has broken in three freshman along the starting five.
"He has stayed emotionally engaged," Venables said. "He cares greatly about his teammates and this team and certainly being his last year. A guy that's very, very invested on the field, off the field. He's got great relationships with everybody in the locker room. So it's a natural place for him. I would say I think coaching is in his future."
Venables on Defensive Passion: 'That's Who I've Always Been'
Venables made a decision in the offseason to retake defensive playcalling duties after Zac Alley's departure to West Virginia.
Venables was asked Tuesday to reflect on that decision.
"You've always put that pressure on yourself as a coach, that everything rides on your position or your unit's ability to produce," Venables said. "That's who I've always been, and the staffs that I've been on hold the same type of philosophy, mindset, attitude. Again, the credit goes to the players. They're the ones that are putting in the time, straining, knocking people back, getting off the ball, chasing with incredible passion and pursuit and physicality."
Venables said he also wanted to continue to develop a culture of collaboration .
"I want the position coaches and the coordinators to create that attitude, that confidence, nurture the momentum. Don't be a bunch of stiffs," he said. "This is a passionate, intense, enthusiastic type of game that is very real. Not being rah-rah, not making stuff up. Celebrate the things that we've asked them to do that we've said are critical in winning and you make it a big deal. Go over there and double punch somebody right in the freaking chest because they did what you've been talking about. This is what winning looks like.
"So I don't want it always to be me, the lunatic head coach. I want it to be everybody sharing that passion and the energy."