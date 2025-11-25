All Sooners

Oklahoma's Kendal Daniels Embraces Bittersweet Finale: 'Time is My Enemy'

The senior linebacker is looking at his final collegiate game with a unique perspective.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma defensive back Devon Jordan, linebacker Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma defensive back Devon Jordan, linebacker Kendal Daniels
NORMAN — Kendal Daniels is no stranger to football in the state of Oklahoma.

When Daniels made the move to the Sooners last January, it marked a new chapter — and now, as he prepares to face LSU on Saturday, the moment carries a special, bittersweet weight only someone deeply rooted in the state's football tradition could fully appreciate.

"I’m cherishing these moments because it’s my senior year, so time is my enemy right now," Daniels said on Monday. "So, I’m just trying to take in the small things, practice hard, hard practices with the guys and just enjoying the time we have together.”

The fifth-year linebacker emphasized that Saturday’s monumental game against LSU will be his final one in Oklahoma. "I’ve never lived anywhere else," Daniels said, knowing only the Sooner State. He sees the regular-season finale as an opportunity to “put on a show.”

Daniels has put on quite the show so far in 2025. Between the numerous big hits, reel-worthy defensive stops and leadership, Daniels has become a mainstay within Brent Venables' defensive schemes. His plays against Michigan, Ole Miss and Alabama will remain in the memories of many Sooner fans.

But LSU presents a unique platform for Daniels. The Beggs, OK native grew up wanting to play for the Bayou Bengals, rooting for great defensive players like the "Honey Badger" Tyrann Mathieu. All the more reason for Daniels to put together another great defensive performance.

"It’s going to be crazy, just like when I played against Tennessee and Alabama, seeing those teams in the SEC growing up, it’s kind of crazy," Daniels said. "But playing against LSU this week is kind of surreal. It’s crazy playing in the SEC.

"Every game is the biggest game of your life, and this is the biggest game of my life this week."

Of course, Daniels' personal affinity for his childhood team is merely an accent to the magnitude of the game LSU presents. Win, and the Sooners have punched their ticket for the College Football Playoff — with a strong possibility to host the first-round matchup.

That seems like a lot to think about. Daniels doesn't see it that way.

"I’m not really big into all that," Daniels said. "I’ve played a lot of football, and I know that once you start looking forward and stuff like that, you’ll lose the one that’s ahead of you.

"It’s LSU," Daniels added. it’s not like they’re a bad team. They’re 7-4 , so you don’t just look forward to anything past this game.”

Oklahoma Sooners, Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma defensive back Kendal Daniels / Carson Field, Sooners On SI

As Daniels looks to wrap up his final game in his home state, he has no regrets. In the era of the transfer portal, decisions may be second-guessed internally. While Daniels is grateful for his time as a Sooner, he's still thinking long term.

"It’s been the best decision I made in my life up to this point," Daniels said. "I wouldn’t change it, not one bit. I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and I’m thankful for Coach Venables.

"It's kind of hurts and bittersweet, you know, we’re getting into playoffs and everything at the end of the season, but it’s like — time is my enemy.”

Brady Trantham
BRADY TRANTHAM

