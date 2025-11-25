How 'Short, Easy' Passes From John Mateer Can Bolster Oklahoma's Offense
NORMAN — For Oklahoma to get out of its offensive rut, quarterback John Mateer believes that the Sooners will need to be creative.
And that starts with him.
Mateer has started the Sooners’ last six games after missing OU’s 44-0 win against Kent State on Oct. 4 with a hand injury. The quarterback, playing his first season at OU, has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions since undergoing surgery on his right hand in late September.
Mateer hasn’t been his best in the back half of the season. But fortunately for him, he is surrounded by speed.
Between speedy wideouts Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks and running backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson, Mateer has several players that he can hit in the short and intermediate ranges for big gains.
“Just taking short, easy stuff, keeping us in efficient situations, downs and distances and then hitting the shots,” Mateer said. “Those can be game-changers.”
The quick game proved valuable in OU’s 17-6 win over Missouri on Saturday.
In the second quarter, Mateer found Sategna on a slant route. Sategna, with his track-star speed, had a few yards of separation and went untouched to the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown reception.
Oklahoma had logged just two first downs before Sategna’s catch. But the Sooners’ offensive players kept their belief, leading to a quick, successful play that changed the momentum of the game.
“We didn’t get down, we still believed,” Mateer said. “We believe in each other, and we know when we get an opportunity, we’ve got enough players that we can break a game open, and that’s what happened.”
Mateer hasn’t been efficient when throwing deep shots this year. The quarterback is just 12-of-42 on passes longer than 20 yards down the field.
While the deep ball has been a struggle, Mateer knows how valuable it can be to OU’s offense.
“Tried it a little more (against Missouri) and just didn’t land them, which is fine,” Mateer said. “We’ll get better.”
Per Mateer, simply attempting more deep balls will help them become more dangerous in those situations.
“Just getting more game reps at it,” Mateer said.
This week’s game will be the biggest of Mateer’s career thus far.
Oklahoma hosts LSU on Saturday. If the Sooners win, they’ll earn their first trip to the College Football Playoff since 2019. If they lose, their destiny will fall in the hands of the CFP committee.
Even though there have been highs and lows to Mateer’s performance in the last six games, Mateer hasn’t lost any confidence in himself that he can lead his team to victory in a must-win game.
If anything, Mateer believes he is better prepared mentally to handle pressure situations than he was early in the season.
“I'm able to process more,” Mateer said. “You have to be disciplined. And you can't just look around and be like, ‘This is so cool.’ You’ve got a job to do. It’s a blessing to have an opportunity to do something like this. Having the perspective to see the opportunity is great, but also understanding it’s another game.”