Ben Arbuckle Believes Oklahoma's Struggling Offense Starts With Him
Outside of some timely plays, Isaiah Sategna III and Xavier Robinson's two-game stretch against Ole Miss and Tennessee, the Oklahoma offense doesn't project much confidence.
Ben Arbuckle knows that. He will routinely place the blame at his feet, saying how, "It starts with me," or that "I can be better." The Sooner offense is neither explosive nor consistent despite their November run.
Oklahoma's schedule has presented a multitude of different challenges, but the question remains: Why is the offense stuck in the mud?
"We need to be better and more efficient," Arbuckle said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.
But what does efficient mean? Decision-making from the quarterback? Play calls in certain situations from the offensive coordinator? General execution?
What could make things easier is if the offense started quicker and provided its championship-level defense a lead to protect. Since Oklahoma's game with Mississippi on Oct. 25, the Sooners have only mustered six points on two Tate Sandell field goals in eight first quarter drives.
More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Kicker Tate Sandell Named Finalist for Groza Award
- Oklahoma's Kendal Daniels Embraces Bittersweet Finale: 'Time is My Enemy'
- As Oklahoma Found Its Identity, Brent Venables Recognized Some Hard to Kill Qualities
"Find better ways to get us in rhythm," Arbuckle said when asked about his offense's poor starts. "I can do that. I can find better ways to get our guys in the flow of the game quicker. That’s starting off in practice. Getting confident in our drive starters. Getting confident in our third-and-medium and third-and-short menu."
Oklahoma starting games off better on offense doesn't only allow the defense to play aggresivley, but it also eases John Mateer into the game and typically results in him making more plays.
After practice, Mateer spoke about how he needs to be better at taking easy throws and decisions. Arbuckle echoed those sentiments.
"Whenever you’re in practice don’t overlook it," Arbuckle said. "You just can't lose sight of the easy access in football. Keep us efficient and on schedule. That’s really a big key of staying on the field. But also not being scared of taking chances down field."
Mateer and OU certainly tried to take chances downfield against Missouri to no avail. It appears that the Sooner offense will first need to master simple things prior to them hitting big shots downfield. Arbuckle chalks it up to him and his quarterback doing a better job finding a rhythm.
"It starts, one, with the quarterback," Arbuckle said. "Is he confident? Does he get the ball out of his hands quickly? Ultimately staying ahead of the chains and being efficient, that’s kind of what it is."
What Arbuckle doesn't question is the identity of his offense. He has routinely praised his young offensive line continuing to improve with every week. Arbuckle even expressed pride in the much-maligned running back room. It all stems from their physicallity.
"This is a tough group that plays physical," he said. "That’s our identity is to figure out how to win a football game."