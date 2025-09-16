Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Status of Injured Players for Auburn Game
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables sounded hopeful that the Sooners will have a nearly full contingent of players healthy for Saturday’s game against Auburn.
During his weekly coach’s show on Monday, Venables mentioned a handful of players who could be available for OU’s SEC opener against the Tigers.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who left last Saturday’s 42-3 win at Temple with an apparent concussion following a big hit in the second quarter, could be available. Lewis had 119 yards receiving in the Sooners’ season opener against Illinois State.
“We expect for him to hopefully be back,” Venables said. “So, we’ll see.”
Although he didn’t specify a particular timeline for Lewis’ return during his Q&A with Chris Plank and Teddy Lehman, it sounded like he meant for this week.
“He had a really good game (three catches, 26 yards) before getting knocked out,” Venables said.
Venables also said redshirt freshman defensive end Danny Okoye “will be back here this week” after sitting out the Temple game.
Okoye traveled with the team to Philadelphia but didn’t suit up.
His return could be impactful for the OU defense as senior R Mason Thomas will miss the first half due to a suspension for a targeting penalty in the second half against the Owls.
It’s a big week for the OU edge rushers as the Sooners try to slow down dual-threat quarterback Jackson Arnold without their most experienced pass rusher.
Venables also said that freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi “hopefully he’ll be ready to play here this week” against a formidable Auburn defense.
Fasusi missed the season opener after a fainting episode late in training camp, then started against Michigan and performed as one of the Sooners’ best offensive linemen. He sustained a sprained ankle late against he Wolverines, however, when he was rolled up from behind in a pileup.
No. 11-ranked OU (3-0) meets No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
A pair of offensive linemen didn't make the trip to Philadelphia.
Tackle Jacob Sexton was absent from Oklahoma's sideline on Saturday. He exited the season-opener with an injury.
Center Troy Everett was also absent. The OU captain lost his starting job to Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula, but he was unavailable to serve as the Sooners' backup against the Owls.
Cornerback Gentry Williams suited up and went through warmups, but he was held out of the contest against Temple. Sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen made the trip, but he was in street clothes for the entirety of the game.
Receiver Javonnie Gibson also suited up, as he's done for the first two games this season, but he didn't partake in warmups or the actual game against Temple.