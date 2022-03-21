Skip to main content

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: No Depth Chart as Spring Dawns, but Accountability Will Be Foundational

Sooners coach shed light on the start of spring practice during a press conference on Monday.

Oklahoma is one day from opening spring practice under Brent Venables.

Venables, for one, can’t wait.

“We all obviously, over the last eight weeks, we've had some opportunity to install schematically or offense and our defense to some degree, as well as our fundamentals,” Venables said in his opening statement during Monday’s pre-spring press conference.

Venables said there’s no hurry to establish a depth chart — in fact, he won’t use one for now, he said.

“This is a game of performance,” he said, “not potential.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Venables said the Sooners will open practice with 21 mid-year newcomers — 11 from high school and 10 transfers.

“We really are excited about (having) six of the top 10 guys on our roster, when it comes to returning experience, are portal guys. And you know, we expect all of them to create some opportunities for themselves in some shape or form.

“When we looked at some portal options, OK, we're losing a ton of — I think over half — of our experience on the roster are gone from total starts. And so we really wanted to replace that experience with not only experienced but successful experience.”

While he’ll spend the next 30 days or so getting to know his guys as football players, he expressed repeatedly on Monday that he was pleased with what he’s learned about them as people.

“Couldn't be more pleased with the players’ hunger and thirst for structure, accountability, discipline,” he said. “I've had a thousand conversations with players that have come up to me and said, ‘Thank you for the structure. Thank you for the accountability. Thank you for the attention to detail. Thank you for the discipline.’ And so, you know, some don't necessarily need that, whether they're excited about that or not. But it's good affirmation to know that there's a lot of buy in.”

Jalen Redmond, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Defensive Lineman Jalen Redmond

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Oklahoma Starting 11 - WR Marvin Mims
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - WR Marvin Mims

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
WBB - 2022 NCAA Tournament, Madi Williams, Liz Scott
Women's Basketball

New-look Oklahoma and Notre Dame Set to Battle For a Sweet 16 Berth

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
3-20 Porter Moser & Umoja Gibson (Post-St. Bonaventure)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma NIT Second Round Postgame

By Josh Callaway15 hours ago
Mo Gibson arms - Bonnies
Men's Basketball

COLUMN: Oklahoma’s Unpredictable Chemistry was Costly in NIT Loss

By John E. Hoover16 hours ago
Tanner Groves layup - Bonnies
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma's Season Ends With NIT Loss to St. Bonaventure

By Ryan Chapman16 hours ago
USATSI_17714947
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Rubber Match With New Orleans

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Jennie Baranczyk 2 fist pump - IUPUI
Women's Basketball

COLUMN: Oklahoma's 'Super Six' Challenges in 2021 Pushed This Year's Team to New Heights

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago