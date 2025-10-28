All Sooners

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on Seth Littrell: 'He's Landed Right on his Feet.'

Seth Littrell will be on the opposite side Saturday when the Sooners take on Tennessee.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell walks on the field before OU's 2024 spring game. Littrell is now a senior offensive analyst at Tennessee.
The Seth Littrell coaching era at Oklahoma did not go well.

The Sooners struggled offensively last season with Littrell running the offense, averaging just 288.1 yards of total offense — 176 through the air and 112.1 on the ground — leading to Littrell’s mid-season firing by Brent Venables.

Saturday, Littrell will be on the opposite side of OU’s matchup with Tennessee, after joining Josh Heupel’s Volunteers staff as a senior offensive analyst.

Venables didn’t say much when asked what it would be like to face Littrell.

“I don’t think there will be any kind of dynamic between Seth and I,” Venables said Tuesday. “Haven’t spoke(n) to him in a long time. He’s doing a great job, obviously, being a part of the offensive staff and the success they’ve had this year. It’s never about two people. This is a players’ game, not a coaches’ game. He’s doing great. He’s landed right on his feet.”

Of course, Littrell did the same at OU.

After being fired following after seven seasons as North Texas’ head coach, Littrell joined Venables’ staff as an offensive analyst.

Following Jeff Lebby’s departure to take over as Mississippi State’s head coach, Littrell was elevated to the Sooners’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Littrell wound up joining his old OU teammate, Heupel, in Knoxville.

“Somebody that I’ve played with, got great trust in,” Heupel said of Littrell before the season. “He’s the kind of guy that’s going to be clear in his communication to me. His experience as a head coach is another tool that he brings to us. He’s had elite offenses with great players, done it at an extremely high level. His knowledge, expertise, his understanding of some of the things that we do offensively and the ability to bring some creative things that are maybe good additions to what we’re doing.”

Tennessee’s offense is second nationally in points per game, and  third in total offense, passing yards per game and first downs per game.

Littrell and Heupel are far from the only OU connections on Tennessee’s staff.

Former Sooners quarterback Joey Halzle is the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while another former OU quarterback, Landry Jones, is an offensive analyst.

Secondary coach Willie Martinez held the same position at OU in 2010-11 when Heupel was coaching the Sooners’ quarterbacks.

Ryan Aber
