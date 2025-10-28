What Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables had to say Ahead of Sooners' Matchup With Tennessee
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the 18th-ranked Sooners' matchup at No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).
"They've got a really good football team right now and present a great, great challenge for us," Venables said.
Venables covered a wide variety of subjects, from his work with quarterback John Mateer, the state of college football, Courtland Guillory's game vs. Ole Miss and more.
Here are several takeaways from Venables' press conference:
Brent Venables Says his job is to 'Support' John Mateer
Venables said he's worked to encourage quarterback John Mateer after Mateer's struggles in the loss to Ole Miss.
"Just get your arm around him, talk open and honest with him and try to manage the burden of expectations, the burden of responsibility," Venables said. "You don't have to play perfect for us to win either.
"You don't have to play perfect for us to win either. You've just got to manage the game."
Venables was asked about his role in helping Mateer bounce back.
"I talk to him from the beginning of the day to the end of the day," Venables said. "My biggest role is in trying to support him and help him manage the responsibility from a leadership standpoint."
Kendal Daniels Continues to Improve
After struggling a bit in his last season at Oklahoma State, Kendal Daniels has come on strong of late for the Sooners.
Daniels is fourth on the team with 31 tackles and has nine tackles for loss.
"He's really accelerated. You don't always see that. Maybe it's not always apparent to the naked eye but it has been with him," Venables said. "Coach (Wes) Goodwin's done a great job of helping him attack some areas that he needed to improve and he's done that. ...
"He's right on schedule for your last year. You should be playing your best ball your last year and continuing to improve as well."
Venables: 'Anxious Time' in College Football
Venables was asked about the volatility among coaches in college football among coaches.
LSU's Brian Kelly was fired Sunday, putting the Tigers in a group that also includes Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UCLA among major jobs that have come open since the season began.
"This is an anxious time — an exciting time, an anxious time in college football," Venables said. "There's never been as much disruption as there is today. Every adminsitration, leadership, they all have their own expectations and philosophies."
He was asked a follow-up about his communication with the OU leadership who would decide his fate.
"I have constant communication, great support, great guidance, great structures that are in place to help us be successful," Venables said.
Courtland Guillory Learns Lessons From Auburn Game
After struggling against Auburn, freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory has bounced back.
In the loss to Ole Miss, Guillory broke up three passes and graded out at a 74.8 in coverage according to Pro Football Focus.
"We had 10 PBUs in last weekend's game and Courtland was excellent," Venables said. "He had a really good game, was phsyical, his coverage, his technique, his fundamentals. ... If you're going to win late, you typically need to win early within the down."
Venables said the way Guillory responded to his struggles against Auburn has helped him improve.
"He didn't flinch. He took responsibility. He didn't waste the pain, the suffering, the moment of failure," Venables said. "He received the coaching. He looked his teammates in their eyes and said that's on me, I've got to get better. ... He's been fantastic."
Secondary: You're always learning, every single week the game teaches you.
Venables Shies Away From Seth Littrell Talk
Seth Littrell didn't work out as OU's offensive coordinator.
The former Sooners' fullback was fired midway through last season after the offense struggled under Littrell's system and Jackson Arnold/Michael Hawkins Jr.
Now, Littrell is at Tennessee under his former OU teammate Josh Heupel.
Venables was asked about Littrell on Tuesday but wouldn't say much.
"I don't think there'll be any kind of dynamic from Seth and I," Venables said. "Haven't spoken to him for a long time but he's doing a great job obviously. ... It's never about two people. It's a players' game and not a coaches' game. He's doing great. Landed on his feet."
Venables Praises Josh Heupel's Evolution
Venables is obviously very familiar with Heupel, having been the Sooners co-defensive coordinator when Heupel led OU to a national championship and then was on the staff with Heupel.
"He's really good. He's got great instincts," Venables said. "He understands defense as much as he understands offense, maybe even more. ... Even from last season structurally with what they do, there's been some evolvement.
"He's always evolved and he's onto the next best thing for what his team needs."