Even in R Mason Thomas Can't go, Oklahoma in Strong Shape at Defensive End vs. Alabama
NORMAN — Oklahoma could certainly use R Mason Thomas back in the lineup when the 11th-ranked Sooners take on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (2:30 p.m., ABC).
But even if Thomas can’t go, OU figures to be in decent shape on the edges.
The Sooners have developed depth on the defensive line as a whole and among the defensive ends in particular as the season has progressed.
No player is more indicative of that growth than redshirt freshman Danny Okoye.
While Okoye’s role has been relatively small so far — 67 defensive plays total in the first eight games — his impact continues to grow.
Okoye had an early sack two weeks ago against Tennessee, helping the Sooners hold the Volunteers to a field goal after they quickly drove to just outside the red zone.
“Really hungry,” OU coach Brent Venables said of Okoye. “He’s got a ton of energy, loves to be coached, shows up every day (with) just a willingness to go to work. Obviously you saw a small snapshot. We see him every day. And a guy that has a chance to have a great, great future.”
Thomas, the senior leader of the Sooners’ defensive line who was named one of 17 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award earlier this week, suffered a leg injury on his 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Volunteers.
Thomas is tops among OU defensive lineman, playing more than 57% of the Sooners' 599 defensive plays so far.
Venables didn’t offer much of an update at his weekly press conference Monday, saying he’d yet to check in with Thomas after the team reconvened following the bye week.
But though they would miss Thomas if he can’t play, the group looks capable of handling his absence.
Marvin Jones Jr. and Taylor Wein have combined for 10 starts this season — six for Jones and four for Wein, including the Sept. 20 game against Auburn when Thomas was suspended for the first half after a targeting ejection in the previous game.
“That’s just what we prepare for,” Wein said of the possibility of playing without Thomas. “We practice — everyone. If you’re on the bus, you’re going to practice and prepare like a starter. That’s the standard here.”
In addition to Okoye’s recent improvement, junior Adepoju Adebawore has shown improvement as well.
Adebawore came up with a couple critical tackles in the third quarter vs. Tennessee, with the Sooners forcing a punt after back-to-back Adebawore tackles.
“He’s becoming a great player — consistent, high energy, high motor, physical,” Wein said of Adebawore. “P.J.’s really long, so he used that to his advantage. He’s doing a great job just figuring it out who he is as a player and building on top of that.
“He’s come a long way.”
Adebawore has played 182 defensive snaps for the Sooners, fourth-most among defensive ends.
His improvement and Okoye’s at least give the Sooners a chance at still having an effective pass rush against the Crimson Tide in a game critical for OU’s playoff hopes.
“Coach (Miguel) Chavis has done a great job,” Venables said. “Danny’s done a good job of just working and improving from his foundation where he started and the level of football that he played to where he is now..”
Venables went on to call Okoye “disruptive” and “explosive.”
“He works his butt off himself, and he comes out and seeks us and coaching,” Wein said. “He comes and seeks the older guys to help him and kind of bring him along as far as game plan-wise and whatnot. Danny’s so intelligent and talented that, yeah, we’re not worried. We know Danny’s going to step up to the occasion.”