Skip to main content

Oklahoma Coaches Offers Support, Sympathy After Shooting at Virginia

Brent Venables previously coached alongside UVa's Tony Elliott when the two were at Clemson; Ted Roof and Jeff Lebby both expressed their sadness.

NORMAN — The Oklahoma coaching staff offered their support and condolences to those affected by Sunday’s shooting of three University of Virginia football players.

First-year coach Brent Venables coached previously with Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott at Clemson when they were coordinators under Dabo Swinney.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott

Virginia coach Tony Elliott

“On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family,” Venables said via Twitter, “I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire Virginia football family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

OU coordinators Ted Roof and Jeff Lebby each began his weekly news conference on Monday with an opening statement off support.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’d like to first start off with expressing condolences for the University of Virginia, their football program, the people associated with that, and especially the fans, the families of those people that those men that we lost yesterday,” Roof said. “My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to them and it's just a terrible tragedy, and certainly just sad, awful, awful things.”

“We’re all just wanting to express our sympathy for UVA football, their football family,” said Lebby. “With everything that has gone on and transpired up there, cannot imagine being in the building today going through what they’re going through.”

Three UVa players — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — were killed on Sunday night in a shooting, and two other students were injured and hospitalized. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody.

Virginia shooting

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Dillon Gabriel - WVU bench
Football

Why Getting to a Bowl Game, by Beating Oklahoma State First, is Now 'a Big Deal' for Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma Preparing For Oklahoma State Challenge in the Trenches

By Ryan Chapman
11-14-22 Ted Roof (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
11-14-22 Jeff Lebby (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
DaShaun White, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Creed Humphrey
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 10

By Josh Callaway
IMG_9351
Football

Oklahoma-West Virginia QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Trey Morrison, West Virginia Mountaineers
Football

Brent Venables: Oklahoma Needs to Play 'Pissed' in Bedlam

By Ryan Chapman