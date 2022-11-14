Oklahoma Coaches Offers Support, Sympathy After Shooting at Virginia

NORMAN — The Oklahoma coaching staff offered their support and condolences to those affected by Sunday’s shooting of three University of Virginia football players.

First-year coach Brent Venables coached previously with Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott at Clemson when they were coordinators under Dabo Swinney.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

“On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family,” Venables said via Twitter, “I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire Virginia football family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

OU coordinators Ted Roof and Jeff Lebby each began his weekly news conference on Monday with an opening statement off support.

“I’d like to first start off with expressing condolences for the University of Virginia, their football program, the people associated with that, and especially the fans, the families of those people that those men that we lost yesterday,” Roof said. “My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to them and it's just a terrible tragedy, and certainly just sad, awful, awful things.”

“We’re all just wanting to express our sympathy for UVA football, their football family,” said Lebby. “With everything that has gone on and transpired up there, cannot imagine being in the building today going through what they’re going through.”

Three UVa players — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — were killed on Sunday night in a shooting, and two other students were injured and hospitalized. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody.