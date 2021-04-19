Oklahoma commit Jordan Hudson impresses at Championship 7v7 Southwest Regional

PLANO, TX- Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver commit Jordan Hudson shined at the Championship 7v7 Southwest Regional, helping lead his team to the title.

Physical off the line of scrimmage and violent out of his breaks, Hudson jumped off the page even at an event with over 100 teams and plenty of Power 5 talent.

Hudson’s The New Breed topped C-STAT and their high powered offense led by Jett Huff 54-36 in Sunday’s championship game, capping off an impressive weekend of action.

Jordan Hudson Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

The Oklahoma commit rose above defenders to make a couple of competitive catches, setting the tone early in the championship game as The New Breed defense came up with a couple of early stops to build a big lead which proved insurmountable.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass catcher from Garland, TX, picked the Sooners over the likes of Texas, LSU, Alabama and Michigan last July.

Jordan Hudson Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Hudson followed up his impressive 2019 campaign where he hauled in 79 catches for 1,270 yards and 20 touchdowns with another great year in 2020. Catching 48 balls for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns, Hudson helped lead his team to the first round of the playoffs last season.

As the NCAA recruiting dead period lifts on June 1, Hudson said he hasn’t yet set a date for his official visit to OU, but he intends on visiting Norman sometime in the fall.

Once he gets on campus, Hudson said he’s happy to do whatever it takes to help his team win, regardless of where he gets slotted in the offense.

Jordan Hudson Brian Smith / Sports Illustrated All-American

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be playing on the inside or the outside, but I’ll probably be rotating at both,” Hudson told Brian Smith of Sports Illustrated All-American at the Championship 7v7 event. “It don’t really matter to me, I’m just ready to get on the field and play.”

Before headed off to Oklahoma to make an impact for the Sooners, Hudson did say he had some unfinished business at Garland, and he has one goal in mind.

“Win a state championship with my brothers,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of improving to do, a lot of work to do.”

Hudson is one of three wide receivers verbally committed in the 2022 class, joining Edmond Santa Fe standout Talyn Shettron and 5-star Luther Burden from East St. Louis, IL.