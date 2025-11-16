Oklahoma Continues Its November Surge Up the Polls Following Win at Alabama
Oklahoma continues to climb in November.
The Sooners followed their huge road win over Tennessee with another monumental win.
Brent Venables’ team snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak with a 23-21 triumph over the Crimson Tide, and the polls have OU right in the middle of the College Football Playoff hunt.
OU climbed up to No. 8 in both the AP Poll and in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The most important set of rankings, the CFP rankings, will get updated on Tuesday evening.
Alabama dropped down six spots to No. 10 in the AP Poll and in the Coaches Poll after the loss.
The Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC) have built a strong case to not only make the CFP but host a playoff game in the first round.
Ole Miss, one of OU’s only two losses, moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma’s other loss, Texas, fell seven places to No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll following its loss to Georgia.
The Sooners also have a non-conference win over Michigan, which sits at No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll following the Wolverines' victory against Northwestern, as well as Tennessee.
The Volunteers moved up one spot to No. 20 in the AP Poll, and they held tight and are also sitting at No. 20 in the Coaches Poll following their win over New Mexico State.
Both of Oklahoma’s remaining contests are in Norman as the Sooners look to continue their late surge into the CFP.
OU hosts Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Tigers checked in at No. 23 in this week’s AP Poll, and they landed at No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.
Eli Drinkwitz’s team torched Mississippi State 49-27 on Saturday behind running back Ahmad Hardy’s 300-yard rushing performance that included three touchdowns on 25 carries.
After Missouri, Oklahoma will end its season against LSU.
The Bayou Bengals held off Arkansas to notch a 23-22 victory on Saturday night.
The third set of CFP rankings will be announced on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the rankings release show on ESPN.