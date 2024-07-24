Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman and 'Amazing' Jayda Coleman 'Live Out Our Dreams Together'
Jayda Coleman is one of the most popular athletes ever to play at the University of Oklahoma.
But no doubt her biggest fan is her fiancé.
“Her being my fiancé is amazing,” Billy Bowman said last week at SEC Media Days. “It’s something that a lot of people dream of. I won’t take that lightly. Being able to be with her and live out our dreams together, being two prolific athletes from the same university, it’s amazing.”
Bowman and Coleman are seniors at OU. While she just finished her final season on the softball team with an unprecedented fourth national championship, Bowman is beginning his final season on the football team looking to make a lasting impact in the Sooners’ first year in the Southeastern Conference.
Last season, Bowman was named first-team All-Big 12 when he had six interceptions and led the nation with a school-record three touchdown returns. This past spring, Coleman batted .385 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and her usual handful of highlight catches, while in 2023, she was the Big 12 Player of the Year.
“She’s amazing,” Bowman said. “She’s the better half. She’s the better athlete — for all y’all out there, she is the better athlete. Winning four national championships is sort of unheard of.”
Coleman came to OU from The Colony, TX, north of Dallas, while Bowman hails from nearby Denton. They got together in high school — he famously decommitted from Texas and flipped to OU, while she committed to the Sooners as an eighth grader — and have been ever since.
Their four years together in Norman has been special. He’s gone to most of her games, and she’s gone to most of his. They’ve been starters on their respective teams all four years.
On Dec. 31, Bowman popped the question, and of course she said yes.
"We need to offer him and Jayda’s children (scholarships) like, ASAP," said linebacker Danny Stutsman, "when that happens."
It hasn’t exactly been a whirlwind romance, especially with so much of their lives documented for all to see. But it’s been unique.
“We went to the ESPYs last week and them not winning Best Team was a shocker,” Bowman said. “What they’ve done, Jayda in particular, being an All-American and being the player she is.”
Bowman said last week they haven’t set a wedding date yet, but there’s no rush. She’s playing professional softball now, and this time next year, Bowman will likely be playing professional football.
And although they’re both extremely competitive, playing elite-level sports together at the same school has only strengthened their relationship.
“It helps because you have somebody that’s going through the same thing as you,” Bowman said. “And so I feel like we know what each other are going through. And we deal with the same issues. Literally the same stuff.”