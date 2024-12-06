Oklahoma DB Jayden Rowe Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma defensive back Jayden Rowe, a redshirt sophomore, is headed to the transfer portal.
Rowe posted Friday on X (formerly Twitter) that he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave OU.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two to three years of eligibility remaining,” Rowe said in his post.
A native of Tulsa and graduate of Union High School, Rowe’s playing time for the Sooners was limited.
Rowe didn’t play in the 2024 season despite dressing out for most games. He played in the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State in 2023 but suffered a season-ending injury (dislocated knee cap) in that game. Rowe played sparingly in 2022 as a true freshman, appearing in three games.
Despite playing in four games for the crimson and cream, Rowe did not record any stats other than participation.
Still, Rowe expressed his gratitude for his time in Norman in his post on X.
"I want to thank Coach (Brent) Venables for allowing me to play for the University of Oklahoma, pusing me to my limit to be tremendous and continuing my academic and athletic career," Rowe said. "I appreciate all of my teammates, Sooner Nation and the entire staff for making me feel accepted."
At 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, Rowe has a frame larger than most defensive backs. He was also a track runner in high school, logging a 10.46-second 100-meter dash time and a time of 21.05 in the 200-meter dash.
Even with his lack of experience playing at the collegiate level, Rowe will likely be a commodity for other programs looking to bolster their secondaries, as he has a strong combination of speed and size.
Out of high school, Rowe was graded as a four-star prospect and the No. 205 overall recruit in the class of 2022. Rowe chose Oklahoma over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State.
Rowe is the fifth Sooner to be reportedly headed to the transfer portal. The defensive back joins wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Nic Anderson and running back Kaleb Hicks.
The transfer portal's winter window officially opens on Dec. 9, and it closes on Dec. 28. Players are eligible to return to their original school even after entering the transfer portal.