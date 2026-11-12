Oklahoma DE Jake Kreul Continuing to Thrive in Freshman Year

NORMAN — Every week, Jake Kreul shows why he was one of the top defensive end prospects from the Class of 2026.

Kreul, a freshman and former 5-star recruit, has already taken on a significant role on OU’s defense. Through nine games, Kreul has registered nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Most recently, Kreul played 24 snaps in the Sooners’ 23-7 road win over Florida. He finished the game with a 69.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade and pressured Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. twice.

Kreul is one of the youngest members of the Sooners’ defense. But according to veteran linebacker Owen Heinecke, Kreul is one of the team’s most vocal players.

And Heinecke believes that has allowed Kreul to thrive early in his college career.

"He's an awesome person in the locker room,” Heinecke said. “He's got an infectious personality. He's a hard worker and he's just happy. So he brings a light to the locker room that we need.”

ESPN graded Kreul as a 5-star prospect, while 247Sports and Rivals had him as a 4-star. He played at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida and racked up 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups as a high school senior. Ultimately, he chose Oklahoma over offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State and several other major programs.

Kreul announced his arrival in his very first game at Oklahoma.

In the Sooners’ 51-0 win over UTEP, Kreul combined on a sack. He played only 10 snaps against the Miners but finished that game with a superb 82.4 PFF defensive grade.

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His playing time was similarly minimal over OU’s next three games, though he did log his first-career solo tackle late in the Sooners’ 41-13 loss at Georgia.

Over the last five games, Kreul has made several memorable plays.

In OU’s 27-24 upset win over No. 1 Texas, Kreul pressured Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the fourth quarter, causing him to throw an interception into the hands of Peyton Bowen, who returned it for a touchdown. One week later, Kreul notched 2.5 sacks — including one on a fourth down in the fourth quarter — in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky.

“He's a fast player, and he brings a lot to our defense,” Heinecke said.

Kreul plays in a crowded position group that also features veterans Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye.

The Sooners don’t need Kreul to be an every-down player yet. But the standout freshman adds another wrinkle that opposing offenses have to prepare for.

“People have to game plan for him whether he's on the field for 10 snaps a game or 40,” Heinecke said. “The offense has gotta be ready for it. So just another layer of depth and another special player in the making.”

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