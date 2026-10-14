Oklahoma Freshman DE Jake Kreul Earning ‘More and More Opportunities’

NORMAN — Freshman defensive end and former blue-chip prospect Jake Kreul has already earned a prominent role on Oklahoma’s defense.

Kreul has appeared in all five of the Sooners’ games so far in 2026. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound edge rusher from Florida logged a career-high 15 snaps in OU’s 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas on Saturday.

“Jake’s continued to earn more and more opportunities,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We feel good about where he is and how he’s coming along, how he’s developing, earning trust.”

ESPN graded Kreul as a 5-star prospect, while Rivals and 247Sports had him as a 4-star. The IMG Academy product was a consensus top-60 recruit.

Throughout his first offseason in Norman, Kreul earned repeated praise from his new teammates and coaches. Defensive end Danny Okoye said that Kreul came in with a “good mindset,” while quarterback and fellow freshman Bowe Bentley called him a “freak.” OU general manager Jim Nagy said that Kreul had “some special stuff” on Dec. 3, when he signed his letter of intent with Oklahoma.

Kreul hasn’t emerged as a starter yet, and he likely won’t this year. But he has shown why those around him were so complimentary when he arrived.

In his first-ever college game — against UTEP on Sept. 4 — Kreul combined for a sack alongside defensive tackle James Carrington, another freshman. He didn’t record any statistics in his 15 snaps against Michigan or New Mexico, but he did notch a solo tackle against Georgia.

Most recently, Kreul was a key reserve against the Longhorns. He made one solo tackle, and he also pressured Texas quarterback Arch Manning, forcing him to overthrow his wide receiver. OU defensive back Peyton Bowen was there to field Manning’s overthrow, and he returned his interception for a touchdown.

“He’s not a freshman,” senior defensive end Taylor Wein said. “He looks like a freshman — he’s still not shaving yet, but he’s not a freshman. He plays really well. He plays like a senior, and nobody’s more driven.”

Venables said, “His physical stature isn’t necessarily imposing, but he plays big, he plays strong and sets edges.”

Between Wein, Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore, OU’s defensive end room is loaded. The Sooners don’t need Kreul to be an every-down player yet.

But Wein and Venables both believe that the freshman’s role will continue to grow, setting him up well for when he is eventually one of the defense’s primary leaders.

“Nobody’s more committed and bought into the standard of this program like Jake Kreul is,” Wein said. “He’s going to be one of the best to do it coming out of Oklahoma.”

Venables said, “He’ll continue to get more and more opportunities.”

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