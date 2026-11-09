Oklahoma Hoping for Good News as Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date

NORMAN — OU earned a much-needed win against Florida on Saturday, and now the Sooners will hope for more good news on the recruiting trail this week.

Kamieon Compton-Nero — the consensus No. 1 prospect from Oklahoma in the Class of 2028 — will make his college decision on Nov. 13, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

NEWS: Elite 2028 ATH Kamieon Compton-Nero will announce his commitment November 13th, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 187 ATH is ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings



He’ll choose between Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Alabama, and SMU… pic.twitter.com/UF9FnTsqJb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 3, 2026

A native of Owasso, Okla., Compton-Nero is listed at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds. According to ESPN, Compton-Nero is the No. 35 overall prospect from the 2028 class.

The Sooners are recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety, but as a high-school player, he’s a multi-position star.

He currently plays for Owasso High School after spending his first two high school seasons at Rejoice Christian School. As a sophomore at Rejoice Christian in 2025, Compton-Nero notched 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns while also accumulating 3,335 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns.

Compton-Nero has been a regular on Oklahoma’s campus over the last several months.

The athlete prospect attended OU’s spring game in April before taking another unofficial visit during the summer. He took a gameday visit to OU’s season-opening win against UTEP on Sept. 4 and sat in the Sooners’ recruits section at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10, when they defeated No. 1 Texas.

Compton-Nero will choose between Oklahoma, Notre Dame, SMU, Alabama and Ole Miss. He has taken unofficial visits to each of his finalists during the fall, and he was on hand for Notre Dame’s home win over No. 1 Miami on Saturday.

Sooners predicted to land elite edge rusher prospect

Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons logged a prediction for OU to land blue-chip edge rusher Keoni Snipes on Tuesday.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2028 EDGE Keoni Snipes

📈 #96 OVR, #14 EDGE

📏 6'5" / 245 lbs

🏫 Saraland HS (Saraland, AL)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Chad Simmons

🎤⬇️ Director of Recruiting



Profile: https://t.co/J3p65KP8cB#OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/YUrQ1QyGgL — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) November 3, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Snipes, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 245 pounds, is a native of Saraland, Ala. He is unanimously graded as a 4-star recruit, and he is the No. 67 overall prospect from the 2028 class, per 247Sports.

As a sophomore at Saraland High School in 2025, Snipes recorded 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He is a high school teammate of 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts, who is committed to Oklahoma.

Other major programs that have offered Snipes include Georgia, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Auburn and Alabama.

Sooners stay in the mix for top OL prospect

OU is one of seven schools still in the hunt for Lincoln Fa’alafi, an offensive tackle from the Class of 2028.

NEWS: Elite 2028 OT Lincoln Fa’alafi is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’8 360 OT is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings https://t.co/LpwZ3qeBXV pic.twitter.com/U5oP9pNoS1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2026

Fa’alafi is a consensus 4-star recruit, and he is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 7 overall prospect from the 2028 class. The San Juan Capistrano, Calif., native stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 350 pounds.

According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Fa’alafi “should become a high-major tackle with long-term pro projectability.”

The other six programs still in the mix are UCLA, BYU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State and USC.

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