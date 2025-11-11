Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Award
Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas has been making an impact on Brent Venables’ defense for three years now.
But Tuesday, he took that impact to another level.
Thomas, a senior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football.
Thomas is among 17 players named semifinalist for one of the sport’s top individual awards. The award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club and is named after Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, a member of both the college and pro football halls of fame with Penn and the Philadelphia Eagles. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 27.
The Sooners have one Bednarik Award winner in the past: linebacker Teddy Lehman won it in 2003.
Thomas’ status for this weekend’s game at No. 4-ranked Alabama isn’t known, however. He sustained what Venables called a quad injury during his school-record 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown at Tennessee on Nov. 1.
Thomas has started eight of nine games this season and totaled 23 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, two QB hurries, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery that he returned 71 yards for a touchdown. He has registered 20 of his tackles (8.5 TFLs and all 6.5 sacks) over the last six games and has 14 tackles (6.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks) in OU’s five SEC contests, despite playing only the second half against Auburn and half of the first quarter at Tennessee.
In OU’s 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20, Thomas recorded a then-season-high four tackles (all solo) and 2.0 sacks. His second sack was a game-sealing safety that made the score 24-17 with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, and his first sack came on the second play of the second half (his second play of the game after he sat out the first half due to a penalty from OU’s previous contest). He was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his performance.
In the Sooners’ 33-27 win at Tennessee on Nov. 1, Thomas scooped a fumble with one hand while engaged with a blocking tight end, stiff-armed the opponent for 25 yards and eventually broke free for a 71-yard TD. It was the longest fumble return in OU history. Thomas injured his leg on the return and missed the rest of the game.
Thomas has played in 41 career games and made 19 starts, compiling 61 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and 16 QB hurries. He has been especially productive over his last two seasons, totaling 46 tackles, including 22.0 for loss and 15.5 sacks. All four of his forced fumbles, three of his fumble recoveries and 13 of his QB hurries have come in the last two seasons.
The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 11. The formal presentation of the Maxwell and Chuck Bednarik Awards will take place at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala, which will be held March 14, 2026, in Atlanta.
OU Media Relations contributed to this report.