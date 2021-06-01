Oklahoma Debuts in Top 10 of SIAA Recruiting Rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners are making moves this offseason.

Assembling a recruiting class with nine verbal pledges already, OU debuted as the No. 6-ranked class in the Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2022 cycle.

The SIAA rankings are compiled with team needs in mind, as well as how teams are recruiting at the “premium positions”, such as quarterback, offensive line, defensive line and defensive backs.

While Lincoln Riley and the Sooners aren’t likely to make a splash at quarterback in the 2022 class due to landing the No. 1-overall player in 2021’s SI99, Caleb Williams, they still are on the right track at other premium positions.

Wide receiver Jordan Hudson (pictured) is one of three standout pass catchers committed to Oklahoma already, joined by Luther Burden and Talyn Shettron Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has already gotten Orange, TX, center Demetrius Hunter to join the fold. Hunter is widely considered as one of the best centers in the country across multiple recruiting rankings.

Oklahoma also is on the board in the secondary as well, as Tulsa Union High School product Jayden Rowe was the most recent addition to the class. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive back is a raw prospect, but his frame and track speed caught the eye of Alex Grinch and Roy Manning, who already have a great track record of developing the OU secondary.

The Sooners will have plenty of opportunity for upward mobility in the rankings as well. Bedenbaugh is in for a bevy of the top offensive line prospects in the country, and OU’s pursuit of elite defensive lineman Omari Abor and Gabriel Dindy, as well as the chance to land in-state defensive lineman Chris McClellan, could give Oklahoma more ammunition to climb in the SIAA rankings.

Alongside Oklahoma, three other Big 12 schools were included in the inaugural rankings. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns trail OU, checking in at No. 10 in the rankings, followed by the Baylor Bears at 14 and Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys at 19.

Oklahoma was shut out of the top five by Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Rutgers, Florida State, Texas A&M and the ‘Horns trail OU to round out the top 10.

The rankings will be updated the first week of each month from June until February, with SIAA crowning an Early Signing Period recruiting champion in December and an overall 2022 recruiting champion at the conclusion of the entire cycle on Feb. 2, 2022.