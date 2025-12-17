Oklahoma’s Stars Lead Sooners to Dominant Win Over Kansas City

NORMAN — Oklahoma avoided any and all stress on Tuesday.

The Sooners beat Kansas City 89-67 just three days after taking down former conference foe Oklahoma State on Saturday. The win marked OU’s fifth in its last six games.

Oklahoma improved to 8-3 with the victory, while Kansas City fell to 2-10.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Quick start for Sooners’ stars

The Sooners were able to put the game out of reach early, thanks largely to Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack.

Brown scored 14 points in the first half while Pack logged 13, allowing OU to lead 54-27 at the break. Brown and Pack alone had as many points combined as the Roos’ entire squad.

The Sooners shot 54.7 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes. They forced the Roos to commit seven turnovers, while Oklahoma turned the ball over just once. Oklahoma also outscored Kansas City 22-6 in the paint.

With the Sooners holding such a commanding lead at halftime, Brown and Pack weren’t asked to do too much in the second half. Still, Brown and Pack finished the game with 21 and 15 points, respectively.

As a team, Oklahoma shot 50 percent from the floor and collected 42 rebounds. Eleven different Sooners entered Tuesday’s game.

Sophomore guard exits with injury

Guard Dayton Forsythe, a sophomore, exited the contest with an apparent ankle injury. Forsythe played only two minutes in Tuesday’s game before suffering his injury.

Forsythe returned to the bench in the second half wearing street clothes.

Forsythe, who hails from Dale, OK, entered Tuesday’s game averaging 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. His biggest game of the season thus far came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, when Forsythe logged 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

As a freshman in 2024-25, Forsythe averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1 assist, and he also shot 44.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Strong minutes from freshman

Freshman big man Kai Rogers saw his biggest role yet in the win.

Rogers played a career-high 15 minutes and finished the game with four points on 2-of-3 shooting. He also registered five rebounds and an assist.

Rogers played single-digit minutes in five of OU’s first seven games, but his role has increased lately. He scored four points in 11 minutes against Arizona State on Dec. 6 before playing 13 minutes against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

A Wisconsin native, Rogers was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Iowa State and SMU.