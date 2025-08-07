Which Oklahoma Receivers Have Impressed DB Devon Jordan so Far in Fall Camp?
NORMAN — Oklahoma needs somebody — anybody — to step up at wide receiver in 2025.
The Sooners had one of college football’s most sluggish passing games in 2024, finishing No. 121 out of 134 FBS programs in passing offense (175.8 yards per game).
To fix that, OU brought in quarterback John Mateer from Washington State and added a handful of wideouts — Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State) and Josiah Martin (Cal) from the transfer portal. The Sooners also signed two receivers, Emmanuel Choice and Elijah Thomas, as part of their 2025 recruiting class.
Now in fall camp, sophomore cornerback Devon Jordan has gotten plenty of reps against the newcomers.
Sategna is one that has stood out to Jordan.
The wide receiver spent three years at Arkansas, starting 10 games in redshirt sophomore season (2024). Sategna logged 491 receiving yards last year and compiled more than 700 return yards across his three seasons in Fayetteville.
“He’s out there killing it,” Jordan said. “Isaiah’s looking very good. He’s fast, very twitchy. I always see him in the training room, getting treatment, taking care of his body.”
Gibson is currently sidelined, due to a leg injury that he suffered during the spring. As a redshirt sophomore at UAPB, Gibson registered 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 catches.
At 6-2 and 211, Gibson is a versatile weapon, per Jordan.
“I can’t wait to get Javonnie back,” Jordan said. “That dude, when he comes back, it’s going to be trouble for the SEC. I love going against him. Very tall receiver, very physical.
“He’s going to block you, put you down on the ground, get up like nothing happened. That’s just a dog right there.”
As far as returning talent, several pass catchers transferred after the 2024 season.
Wideouts Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and Jalil Farooq all missed extended time last year and all departed. Tight end Bauer Sharp led Oklahoma with 324 receiving yards in 2024, and he’s now at LSU.
Deion Burks logged 245 yards last year, the most of any player returning to OU in 2025. Just behind him was Jacob Jordan — a freshman walk-on — at 234.
Because of the mass exodus of receivers from Oklahoma, players like Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon saw larger roles in the Armed Forces Bowl, which OU lost 21-20 to Navy. Both of those players thrived — Kearney caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Carreon recorded a team-high 72 yards.
Zion Ragins also got plenty of snaps but didn’t see the same success as Kearney and Carreon. He caught four passes for only 20 yards and also dropped a few balls.
Despite playing in all 13 games in 2024, Ragins ended his true freshman season with just 10 catches for 68 yards.
While it has been a slow burn thus far, Jordan believes Ragins — a former 4-star prospect — will break out for the Sooners.
“Zion Ragins be flying,” Jordan said. “Schooom. If you don’t get hands on that guy, it’s over with. That dude’s so fast.”