Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington reflects on Bama win, game-sealing INT
Woodi Washington chose a good time for his first interception in two years.
The fifth-year Oklahoma defensive back picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter of the Sooners’ 24-3 win over the formerly No. 7 Crimson Tide on Saturday. That interception — Washington’s first since Week 6 of the 2022 season — essentially sealed OU’s win.
It was also an appropriate way to end his career playing at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“It's kind of been a long time coming,” Washington said. “It meant everything.”
Washington was one of many OU players that made it a tough day for Milroe.
The Crimson Tide quarterback — who finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2023 — completed just 11 of 26 pass attempts for 164 yards and three interceptions. Milroe, who’s known for his dual-threat capabilities, logged just seven rushing yards, too.
“He's a great quarterback overall, but him and the run game, that was everything,” Washington said. “We did a great job stopping that, and that was the emphasis all week, just stopping the run and making sure they couldn't get the ball to No. 2 (Ryan Williams). I think we did a great job with that.”
On the play of Washington’s interception, Milroe thought he had time.
The Crimson Tide signal caller dropped back looking for one of his targets, but before he knew it, Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was in his face. Thomas forced an errant throw that went right into the hands of Washington.
Oklahoma already had a staggering 24-3 lead at that point. But against a program like Alabama — that leads the NCAA in national championships — any insurance is good. And that’s exactly what Washington’s pick was.
“I really kind of haven't had the ball getting thrown at me as much,” Washington said. “But you know, when the time came, God prevailed and I was able to do that.”
OU coach Brent Venables added, “What a timeliness, I think there is pressure there from R Mason. I think that was Woodi Washington’s sixth career pick.”
As a five-year player for the Sooners, Washington has seen a lot.
He was there for the tail end of the Lincoln Riley era, when the Sooners made the College Football Playoff in 2019. Washington has stuck around since, regularly being one of OU’s best defensive players.
Washington certainly wasn’t the only Sooner to make a huge play on Saturday. But because of his pick and the other great plays from his teammates, he got to celebrate with thousands of Sooner fans on Owen Field.
“That was amazing,” Washington said. “It's something that I've never seen as far as being on the opposite side. I've seen that being on the other side of a field storm. It was great.”
Now 6-5, the Sooners will play in a bowl game. The Sooners’ bowl game and opponent are far from being decided.
But their defensive performance against the Crimson Tide gives them confidence, regardless of who they play in December or January.
“We just went out there and executed everything we got from Alabama,” Washington said. “They've a great team and we just came to play.”