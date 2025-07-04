Oklahoma Defensive End Taylor Wein Hoping to Contribute to Deep D-Line
Taylor Wein has yet to see a major role in Oklahoma’s defense, but he feels ready for whenever he gets the call.
Wein, a defensive end entering his redshirt sophomore year at OU, played in 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games last year, mainly in special teams and reserve defense roles.
Oklahoma returns several key defensive linemen in 2025, and coach Brent Venables sees Wein as a major piece in the position group.
“I’m really excited about Taylor,” Venables said.
Wein was born in Edmond, OK, but grew up in Nashville. He was a 4-star recruit out of high school, per Rivals, and compiled 31 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior.
Wein’s lone appearance in 2023, his true freshman year, came in the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State. As a redshirt freshman, he played in all of OU’s games — except for Week 2 against Houston — and finished the year with two tackles.
As Wein hopes to take a greater role at the defensive end position in 2025, he spent the offseason becoming mentally stronger.
“Just putting my head down and working every day, that's what (defensive ends) coach (Miguel) Chavis, coach (Venables) talk about every day,” Wein said. “Focusing on my weaknesses, what I need to improve on, what this defense needs to improve on. I feel like from there, my game personally has elevated.”
OU returns defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams, while R Mason Thomas will return at defensive end. Other veterans on the line include Adepoju Adebawore and Gracen Halton, as well as defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., who transferred to OU after stints at Florida State and Georgia.
Wein also noted the potential he’s seen from redshirt freshmen Danny Okoye and Wyatt Gilmore and true freshman Alex Shieldnight.
Altogether, Wein believes the versatility and discipline from the position group will allow it to consistently improve throughout the season.
“We’re just excited to showcase what we have in our room,” Wein said. “We’ve got guys that are very talented, especially in the interior as well. I think our whole d-line, we’re stacked. We’ve got a lot of elite talent.”
Individually, Wein will likely see more snaps in 2025, as Ethan Downs graduated in 2024.
Downs, now on the Jacksonville Jaguars, mentored Wein during the two years that they overlapped in Norman.
“He's helped me a lot,” Wein said. “Ethan, to this day even though he's not in this program, he's still around. He was a big part of our defense last year, so I'm trying to follow in his footsteps and elevate my game and take on that leadership role and be someone to the younger guys that they can come to and help in a way of teaching them how we do what we do.”
Wein’s inherited leadership has already rubbed off on others in the program.
"Taylor is just, he's just too fun, man,” true freshman offensive tackle Michael Fasusi said. “He's coming with that intensity, man. That's what I've seen him as, an amazing player, a great hustler and a guy that comes up to you like, 'Hey, I like you man. I want us to get some reps together, let's get better.'
“Every single rep is bigger intensity. He comes up to me after every practice and says, 'Fasusi, you came here to protect (OU quarterback) John Mateer.' So, that's my guy, man.”
Jones and Thomas will likely take the starting spots as OU’s defensive ends to begin the 2025 season, with Wein, Adebawore, Okoye and Nigel Smith II backing them up.
No matter which combination of defensive ends lines up on a given play, Wein believes it will be intimidating for opposing quarterbacks.
“Felt like we got better in a lot of areas (in the spring),” Wein said. “Feel like we've still gotta improve. Job's not done yet. Stacking days on days.”