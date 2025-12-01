Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Several High-Priority Targets at LSU Game
Oklahoma capped off its regular season with a 17-13 win against LSU to improve to 10-2.
The Sooners, No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, sealed their spot in the CFP with Saturday’s victory.
OU got two new commitments after its season-defining win. The Sooners landed 2027 edge rusher Krew Jones just hours after the game, and 2027 wideout Tra’Von Hall committed to OU on Sunday.
In addition to the Sooners’ two new pledges, several key targets visited Norman for the final regular-season game.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Commits, major prospects watch Sooners win
Two local OU commits — 2026 athlete Xavier Okwufulueze and 2027 offensive tackle Cooper Hackett — visited the LSU game. Those two took a picture on the field with two other high-level Oklahoma prospects — 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero and 2027 defensive back Semaj Stanford.
Okwufulueze, from Owasso, OK, committed to OU on Sept. 2. He chose the Sooners over offers from TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Utah. The 6-4, 195-pound athlete is ranked the No. 7 player from Oklahoma in the 2026 class.
Hackett hails from Fort Gibson, OK, and is a 5-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-7, 250-pound offensive lineman committed to Texas Tech in August before flipping his pledge to OU in September.
Also from Owasso, Compton-Nero is a consensus top-100 prospect in the Class of 2028, and 247Sports has him graded as the No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the recruiting cycle. Listed at 6-3 and 175 pounds, Compton-Nero has accrued offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Arizona State and several other major programs.
Stanford is a consensus 4-star recruit that primarily plays safety. A Broken Arrow, OK, native, Stanford stands 5-11 and weighs 180 pounds and has collected offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss and plenty of other Power Four programs.
Class of 2027 defensive back Mikhail McCreary — who pledged with the Sooners in September — was also on hand as the Sooners defeated the Tigers.
McCreary is a consensus 4-star recruit in the 2027 class and hails from San Antonio. As a sophomore in 2024, McCreary registered 46 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.
Linebacker Kristan Moore, also from the 2027 class, received an offer from OU earlier in the week before attending Saturday’s game.
Moore is from Selma, AL, and is a consensus 3-star prospect. Oklahoma is the first Power Four program to offer the linebacker.
2028 athlete earns offer after LSU game
Cartae Ligon, an athlete from Chillicothe, OH, in the 2028 class, received an OU offer after the Sooners’ win.
Ligon is currently an unranked prospect, but he has received offers from Penn State, Miami, Indiana and NC State in addition to his OU offer. He is listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds.
Sooners bolster 2026, 2027 classes
Jones and Hall were both massive additions to OU’s 2027 class.
Listed at 6-5 and 233 pounds, Jones is a consensus top-200 prospect from Millville, UT. Hall is an unranked prospect, but he has recently earned offers from Ole Miss, Colorado and Mississippi State.
Earlier in the week, the Sooners bolstered their 2026 class with four new pledges ahead of Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.
On Monday, OU picked up commitments from defensive back Markel Ford and running back Jonathan Hatton. Ford is a 3-star defensive back from Mesquite, TX, who chose OU over Auburn, Oregon, Texas and LSU.
Hatton was originally committed to Oklahoma before decommitting last December in favor of Texas A&M. He flipped his commitment back to the Sooners on Monday.
Wide receiver Jayden Petit flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to OU on Thursday. He is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 93 overall player in the 2026 class by 247Sports.
And on Friday, Class of 2026 linebacker Dane Bathurst committed to OU. Bathurst, from Carmel, IN, is a 3-star recruit.