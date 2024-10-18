Oklahoma DL David Stone , WR Deion Burks Statuses Updated in SEC Availability Report
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman David Stone was upgraded to active on the Southeastern Conference’s Thursday night availability report.
Stone had been listed as probable on the Wednesday availability report ahead of OU’s home game against South Carolina. His name was not listed Thursday.
Receiver Deion Burks’ status remained as questionable, while running back Sam Franklin and tight end Kade McIntyre were downgraded from questionable as doubtful. Burks, despite having missed two-and-a-half games, leads the Sooners in every receiving category with 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
If Burks plays Saturday, it will be his first appearance since he exited the Sooners’ 25-15 loss to No. 7 Tennessee on Sept. 21. If he does not play, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and/or Jackson Arnold will be without their top five targets as Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony remain inactive with injuries of varying timelines.
Defensive backs Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett remain inactive.
The Gamecocks will be without receiver Jared Brown, who caught eight passes for 103 yards in four games. He left the Sept. 14 LSU game at the half with an apparent lower-body injury and returned against Ole Miss on Oct. 5 but left early and has not appeared since.
South Carolina offensive lineman Jakai Moore; defensive tackle DeAndre Jules; and defensive backs Jalewis Solomon and Kevin Hunter are out.
Any updates to the availability report must be made public before 10:15 a.m. Saturday, 90 minutes before kickoff.