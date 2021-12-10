Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Opts Out of Alamo Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

The Oklahoma-native picked up 38 total tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.

Yet another key piece of the Oklahoma defense is moving on the next level.

On Friday, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas announced that would be opting out of the Sooners’ matchup with Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game that I love at such an elite stage of college football,” Thomas wrote. “It has always been a dream of mine to play here at the University of Oklahoma and compete with the best. I want to thank you Sooner nation for the best 5 years any student athlete could’ve asked for. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and giving me memories that I will forever cherish.

“Thank you to coach Bob Stoops for giving this kid with a dream a scholarship and thank you coach Thibbs (Calvin Thibodeaux) and coach (Jamar) Cain for molding me into the player I am today. And lastly my family, thank you for the sacrifices you made and the love you gave me to get me here. With that being said I decided to opt out the bowl game and and forego my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Thomas, an Oklahoma-native from Tulsa, OK, blossomed into one of the Sooners’ best and most consistent players by the end of his run in Norman.

After 2018 and 2019 seasons that saw him play sparingly, he emerged as a key piece to Oklahoma’s defense in 2020 picking up 32 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 11 games.

In 2021, he kept things rolling with 38 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss along with eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

A team captain, Thomas also became one of the vocal leaders of the team to go along with his play on the field.

He now becomes the fourth Oklahoma defensive starter to declare for the draft joining fellow defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah.