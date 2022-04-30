Skip to main content

Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Selected by Cleveland Browns

The Tulsa native was a late bloomer with the Sooners, bursting onto the scene in the 2020 season and becoming one of the key pieces of the OU defense.

A sixth Oklahoma player off the board.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas is next up, getting selected No. 223 overall by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Amazingly, he becomes the third Sooner to get selected by the Browns on the day joining Perrion Winfrey and Mike Woods.

Thomas’ college career was a classic example of a player working hard to get better in the situation they’re in rather than just looking for another spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After three seasons in Norman where his playing time was somewhat hit or miss, Thomas burst onto the scene in the 2020 season earning himself a second-team All-Big 12 selection with 32 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

He then kept that going in 2021 getting another All-Big 12 second-team nod with 38 total tackles and another eight sacks.

Now, he gets a shot at the next level with the Browns where he can play alongside dominant NFL defensive lineman Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

Lynnsie Elam vs Kansas
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Run Rule Kansas

By John E. Hoover37 minutes ago
Mike Woods
Football

Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Picked by Browns

By John E. Hoover50 minutes ago
Grant Calcaterra
Football

Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra Drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
Delarrin Turner-Yell - arms
Football

Oklahoma's Delarrin Turner-Yell Drafted by Denver

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
FB - Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge
Football

Oklahoma DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge to Enter Transfer Portal

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Perrion Winfrey - Combine
Football

Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Selected by the Cleveland Browns

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Jake Bennett
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Jake Bennett Dominates as Sooners Roll Kansas State

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Brian Asamoah, Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Selected by Minnesota Vikings

By Ryan Chapman20 hours ago