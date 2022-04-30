Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Selected by Cleveland Browns

The Tulsa native was a late bloomer with the Sooners, bursting onto the scene in the 2020 season and becoming one of the key pieces of the OU defense.

A sixth Oklahoma player off the board.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas is next up, getting selected No. 223 overall by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Amazingly, he becomes the third Sooner to get selected by the Browns on the day joining Perrion Winfrey and Mike Woods.

Thomas’ college career was a classic example of a player working hard to get better in the situation they’re in rather than just looking for another spot.

After three seasons in Norman where his playing time was somewhat hit or miss, Thomas burst onto the scene in the 2020 season earning himself a second-team All-Big 12 selection with 32 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

He then kept that going in 2021 getting another All-Big 12 second-team nod with 38 total tackles and another eight sacks.

Now, he gets a shot at the next level with the Browns where he can play alongside dominant NFL defensive lineman Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.