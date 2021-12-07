Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Declares for NFL Draft

The senior amassed 23 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

A second key piece of the Oklahoma defense has announced he is taking his talents to the next level.

Sooners senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he would be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I want to thank my coaching staff for not only pushing me in every way possible to be a great football player, but also pushing me to be a great man," Winfrey wrote. "Thank you to Coach (Lincoln) Riley for taking a chance on me. Thank you Coach (Alex) Grinch for for all the lessons on how to deal with life's everyday adversities. The whole staff believed in me from day one, and I know the future is bright for this prestigious university."

"It has been my dream to play in the NFL ever since I can remember."

Winfrey was one of the most recognizable faces and personalities on Oklahoma’s roster in 2021, playing a key role on arguably the team’s most consistent position group in the defensive line.

In 12 games this season, Winfrey racked up 23 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Time will tell on how the Illinois-native’s draft stock will play out in the coming months, but most expect him to be no later than a Day 2 pick in April’s draft.

While Winfrey did not specify in his statement, it can likely be safely assumed he will not participate in Oklahoma’s matchup with Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl later this month.

He becomes the second Sooner to declare for the draft in as many days after outside linebacker Nik Bonitto did the same on Monday.