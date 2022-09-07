Oklahoma Drops One Spot in Team Recruiting Rankings

Oklahoma is holding tight on the recruiting trail headed into September.

After picking up the commitments of talented defensive back Makari Vickers and speedy wide receiver Anthony Evans, OU sits a No. 8-overall in the Sports Illustrated All-American team recruiting rankings.

OU currently has three verbal commitments from the 2022 preseason SI99, headlined by offensive tackle Cayden Green, edge rusher Colton Vasek and quarterback Jackson Arnold.

“The Sooners had a huge close to the offseason on the trail, adding SI99 pass rusher Colton Vasek, among others,” wrote Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “The Austin Westlake edge is among the fastest risers in the 2023 class. OU also picked up one of Florida's top defensive backs in the versatile Makari Vickers, who could line up at corner or safety in the Big 12 (or SEC).

"In any other month, the addition of one of the fastest prospects in the country would be the first recruiting win brought up—but winning out for former Arkansas pledge Anthony Evans is still big.”

Brent Venables and his staff are still in the fight for a number of other marquee recruits as well.

Defensive lineman David Hicks is the No. 56-overall player in the SI99, and Oklahoma feels good about its chances to land the Katy, TX, product.

The Sooners are also continuing to chase current Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen. The standout safety is the No. 34 player in the SI99, and is high school teammates with Arnold.

Oklahoma is still chasing defensive linemen Jordan Renaud and Tausili Akana, and if the Sooners land both of those prospects and Hicks, Venables could lay claim to the best defensive line class in the country.

OU currently has the No. 5-ranked class in 247 Sports’ team rankings, the sixth best class in Rivals’ team rankings and the No. 7-overall class in On3’s consensus rankings.

Venables’ positive momentum on the recruiting trail as well as the major targets on the horizon will keep the Sooners firmly in the hunt for a top five recruiting class all the way through National Signing Day, a dream start for the first-year head coach.

