Oklahoma DT David Stone's First Sack Was 'Surreal'
NORMAN — In the third quarter on Saturday, Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone finally got his moment.
Facing third-and-5, Stone cut through the Black Bears’ offensive line to smother Maine quarterback Carter Peevy for a 10-yard loss.
It was Stone’s first sack as a Sooner, and a moment months in the making after the 5-star recruit has done most of his work behind the scenes in 2024.
“I was talking to the coach before that drive and let him know that it’s coming. It’s going to be this one,” Stone said after the 59-14 win. “I told him I was going to point to him, but I got a little too carried away, too excited and lost myself. It was a good time being out there with the guys.
“Doing what we talk about, dominating the game in the moment. Being able to do that was a surreal feeling. Come on the sidelines, everybody was hyping me up. It was a good time.”
Coming in an immediately making an impact along the line of scrimmage is hard for a true freshman, even one who starred at IMG Academy.
Stone’s high school teammate, Jayden Jackson, is an outlier.
And while Stone’s chances on the field have been limited so far in 2024, OU coach Brent Venables has consistently praised Stone’s work ethic.
“He's up in the coach's offices every night just trying to get a little more knowledge,” Venables said last week. “And just, he's a gym rat and doesn't shy away from tough moments. And I love that about him. He's gonna be a fantastic player.”
Stone is no stranger to working hard, but he did have to shift his mindset throughout spring football and fall camp.
“I’ve just been staying patient, focused on what I need to do,” Stone said. “Develop, become a great player. Coach has been preaching just stay humble, down, stay ready. I’ve been doing that.
“… Getting the advice from guys who had been in the same position as me, it made everything a little bit easier. They were telling me don’t take it as a, ‘You’re waiting.’ You’re not waiting. You’re getting ready. You’re preparing for a battle. Whenever the battle comes, be ready for it. That’s all I’ve been doing.”
Stone now has five total tackles on the year and two tackles for loss including his sack against Maine.
He’s gotten defensive snaps in small doses throughout SEC play, but the meeting with the Black Bears allowed Stone and the other young pieces of OU’s defense to get crucial experience late in the season.
“We’ve got a long of young guys that are good players,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Zac Alley said. “The details obviously matter. You don’t like giving up the two drives at the end of the game.
“I tell them all the time, the standard doesn’t change. Just because you’re not the starter or you haven’t played as much as the other guys. When you get in the game, the expectations are the same as they are for everybody else.”
Stone took his chance on Owen Field, and he’ll continue to stay mentally ready if he’s needed in a larger role in the Sooners’ final three conference games.
“It was fun, playing football. It’s what I enjoy doing,” Stone said. been doing it since I was 4 years old. It was a great time. “… We take it as it comes. One game at a time. Onto the next. Watch film Sunday, Monday, learn from our mistakes and keep going. Onto Missouri.”