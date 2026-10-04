Oklahoma DT Jayden Jackson is Playing His Best Season Yet

NORMAN — Jayden Jackson has been impactful since the day he stepped foot on Oklahoma’s campus — and he’s taken it to another level in 2026.

Through four weeks of his junior season, Jackson has already logged 15 total tackles, eight solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Jackson earned Freshman All-American honors in 2024, but he was limited in the back half of 2025 with a shoulder injury. He then underwent surgery and missed the entirety of spring ball to recover.

It’s no surprise to linebacker Kip Lewis that Jackson has been able to return to form after spending several months below full strength.

“(He’s) consistent, man, I can tell you for a fact,” Lewis said. “He's gonna show up every game and lay it down.”

Oklahoma’s defense has, for the most part, played exceptionally to begin 2026.

The Sooners rank first in the SEC in pass defense, allowing only 122.5 passing yards per game. OU’s opponents are averaging only 16 points and 238 yards per game.

Jackson has been a key piece to the defense’s success. The junior defensive tackle is responsible for five quarterback pressures and boasts a strong 69.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade thus far.

One area where OU’s defense hasn’t been great? Tackling.

The Sooners missed 49 tackles in their first four games. OU’s defenders have struggled to stop dual-threat quarterbacks, as Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, Georgia’ Gunner Stockton and UTEP’s EJ Colson all gave the Sooners fits on option plays.

Jackson, though, has been a sure tackler. His 78.4 PFF tackling grade ranks third among OU defensive players who have logged more than 50 snaps.

It borders on knit-picking to single out OU’s tackling struggles. The defense has performed well enough to win every game.

But considering the Sooners’ offensive woes and their daunting slate ahead, the defense must play to its potential each week to have a chance at winning.

As a third-year player, Jackson isn’t a captain yet. But Lewis is.

And according to the senior captain, Jackson has the buy-in necessary for the Sooners’ defense to continue improving throughout the season.

“He always comes up to me and will tell me, ‘We'll go, we'll go where you lead,’” Lewis said.

Oklahoma will next take the field against No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10 after having a bye week.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.