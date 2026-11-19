NORMAN — Under Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s defense has been held to a standard of excellence.

And three weeks ago, the Sooners didn’t meet that standard against South Carolina.

OU allowed 521 offensive yards in its 42-25 loss to the Gamecocks on Oct. 31. According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners missed 25 tackles while allowing South Carolina dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers to score five total touchdowns.

“I feel like we left a lot on the field that game,” OU defensive tackle David Stone said. “We always want to defend our field, our stadium, and defend the Palace. It's a standard to play to, and we didn't play to it that game.”

Evidently, that game was a wake-up call for Venables’ defense.

The Sooners allowed only 24 combined points in their wins over Florida and Ole Miss. OU gave up just 203 yards against the Gators before holding the Rebels, led by star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, to just 306 yards.

“There were real talks that we had amongst us (after the South Carolina game),” Stone said. “We talked about it, and we made a decision that it wasn’t going to happen again.”

In OU’s other three losses, the Sooners played well — for the most part — defensively.

Against Michigan, the Sooners struggled to contain Bryce Underwood on quarterback runs, but they still limited the Wolverines to just 17 points.

Two weeks after that, OU allowed 41 points to Georgia. The Bulldogs’ point total, though, isn’t totally indicative of how the Sooners’ defense played, as Georgia scored 17 points off of turnovers. Oklahoma actually turned the Bulldogs over twice and held Georgia to just over 300 total yards.

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And in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky, the Wildcats’ offense logged only 14 points, as OU quarterback John Mateer threw a pick-six in the final minutes.

The South Carolina game was the clear outlier. Sellers connected on a handful of deep balls and finished with 301 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing. The Sooners also couldn’t bottle up the Gamecocks’ rushers, as they averaged 4.8 yards per carry and finished with 212 yards on the ground.

All three phases of OU’s defense performed poorly in that game. But that dismal showing lit a fire for the defense.

“It was a learning moment for us,” Stone said.

Oklahoma forced two turnovers and notched five tackles for loss against Florida on Nov. 7. Against Ole Miss, the Sooners registered eight tackles for loss and held Chambliss to just 127 passing yards.

“I feel like we responded well,” Stone said.

The Sooners, ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will host Texas A&M on Saturday before ending the regular season at Missouri on Nov. 28. OU can greatly improve its bowl prospects with wins over the Aggies and the Tigers — but it will take two sound defensive efforts to earn those victories.

Stone believes that the defense is in a good spot to avoid meltdowns like the one they had against South Carolina.

“We have to lace the cleats up a little tighter,” Stone said. “Whatever it is, we have to do it to make sure that we don't have another game like that happen.”

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