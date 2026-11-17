NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday, looking back at Sunday's 24-17 win over then-No. 19 Ole Miss and looking ahead at this weekend's matchup with Texas A&M.

Venables' press conference started off with a bit of laughter.

After the win over the Rebels, Venables said he would've made a team event out of an eight-hour bus ride, stopping at Bucc-ees and Golden Corral. But Bucc-ees isn't an OU sponsor. Love's is.

There was a bright yellow Love's insulated mug waiting at the lectern for Venabes. Before talking football, Venables silently poured his bottle of water into the mug and replaced the lid.

"Love's is my favorite travel stop," Venables said.

After a good bit of laughter, Venables started talking football. He touched on Jason Witten's continued influence on the offense, thoughts that he didn't call the defense in the victory over Ole Miss, the time of possession difference over the last two games, and not being able to deal the knock-out blow to the Rebels until the last moment.

Here are a few takeaways from Venables' press conference:

Brent Venables: New OC Will Have Authority to Make Staff Changes

Venables hasn't yet made a decision on who will be Oklahoma's offensive coordinator next season, though Witten has clearly made a strong push toward getting the job full time after wins over Florida and Ole Miss.

But Venables said whoever wound up taking the position will have autonomy to make changes if necessary.

"I think it's important that whosoever's in charge on offense has a strong say in who the personnel, from an offensive standpoint is," Venables said. "... I've got to be able to give the opportunity to whoever's running it to have a real say in personnel from a staff standpoint."

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is the longest-tenured member of the staff. Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is in his fourth season while running back coach Deland McCullough is in his first season at OU.

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Jason Witten Contributing to Offensive Line Success

Obviously health has played a significant role in the recent surge of performance from the Oklahoma offensive line, but clearly even the players who haven't been hurt have taken steps forward over the last two games since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator.

"I think you would be naive if you didn't believe through all of his years of playing the game the way he has and how the tight ends and the offensive line are part of the overall cohesion of the offense (makes a difference)," Venables said.

The Sooners hope to get another piece back soon, with Ryan Fodje closing in on a return after being injured late in the Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky.

Fodje would figure to slide in at either right guard or right tackle.

Venables Says Defensive Play-Calling a "Collaboration"

Venables was asked about rumors that he wasn't the one calling plays in Sunday's win.

He didn't exactly do much to quell that speculation.

"There's a collaboration going on," Venables said. "I've got a great, great staff."

Venables was asked if that meant he was the one calling plays.

"There's a collaboration," Venables said.

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